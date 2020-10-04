Log in
Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Affirms Commitment to Exchange Rate Policy

10/04/2020 | 03:10am EDT

04.10.20Press Statement

CBK Affirms Commitment to Exchange Rate Policy

In light of recent online reports falsely speculating on the intent to devalue the national currency, the Central Bank of Kuwait reiterates its commitment to maintaining the Kuwaiti dinar exchange rate at a level that protects its purchasing power.

As it has stated recently, the CBK will continue its adherence to policies that aim to bolster the local currency and maintain monetary and financial stability in the country.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC
