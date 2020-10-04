Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Affirms Commitment to Exchange Rate Policy

04.10.20Press Statement CBK Affirms Commitment to Exchange Rate Policy

In light of recent online reports falsely speculating on the intent to devalue the national currency, the Central Bank of Kuwait reiterates its commitment to maintaining the Kuwaiti dinar exchange rate at a level that protects its purchasing power.

As it has stated recently, the CBK will continue its adherence to policies that aim to bolster the local currency and maintain monetary and financial stability in the country.