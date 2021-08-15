Log in
Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Launches Public Tenders' Electronic Service

08/15/2021 | 06:42am EDT
15.08.21Press Statement

CBK Launches Public Tenders' Electronic Service

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launches public tenders' electronic service on the bank's official website, in which companies and institutions can view tenders offered by the CBK and obtain all information and terms of references after registration through the designated page: https://tendering.cbk.gov.kw

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 15 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
