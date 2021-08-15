15.08.21Press Statement
CBK Launches Public Tenders' Electronic Service
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launches public tenders' electronic service on the bank's official website, in which companies and institutions can view tenders offered by the CBK and obtain all information and terms of references after registration through the designated page: https://tendering.cbk.gov.kw
