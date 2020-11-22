Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Launches the Third Round of the "Certified Shari'ah Auditor" Program

22.11.20Press Release
CBK Launches the Third Round of the 'Certified Shari'ah Auditor' Program
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), launched the third round of the 'Certified Shari'ah Auditor' program, which is one of the Kafa'a initiative programs launched by the CBK in collaboration with Kuwaiti banks and the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS).
