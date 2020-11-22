Log in
Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK Launches the Third Round of the "Certified Shari'ah Auditor" Program

11/22/2020 | 05:17am EST
22.11.20Press Release

CBK Launches the Third Round of the 'Certified Shari'ah Auditor' Program

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), launched the third round of the 'Certified Shari'ah Auditor' program, which is one of the Kafa'a initiative programs launched by the CBK in collaboration with Kuwaiti banks and the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS).

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 10:16:09 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:17am EST
