Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK and CMA Launch an Awareness Campaign on Crypto Assets

11/28/2021 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28.11.21Press Statement

CBK and CMA Launch an Awareness Campaign on Crypto Assets

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in collaboration with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) launched a joint financial literacy campaign regarding investing or dealing in crypto assets, or so-called "virtual currencies".

In a joint statement, the CBK Governor, Dr. Mohammad Y. Al-Hashel, said that the campaign reflects social responsibility towards the public, and aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with crypto assets due to their sharp price fluctuations, and the fact that they are not subject to any regulatory authority in Kuwait, exposing speculators to large losses and fraud.

The Chairman of CMA Board of Commissioners and Managing Director, Prof. Ahmed A. Al-Melhem added that the campaign focuses on a number of issues, including crypto assets and high-risk investments, as well as investing through fake or misleading sites. He added that it is pertinent to raise the public's awareness of the changing landscape consisting of emerging financial technologies, and ease of access to financial services, online transfers and shopping. While this represents an opportunity to develop and facilitate exchanges, it also poses threats and risks that dealers must consider, especially with the communication channels that could be exploited for promoting high-risk investments.

The Governor concluded by stating that this is the second awareness campaign mutually organized by the CBK and CMA, stressing the continuous collaboration between the two authorities to raise awareness amongst the general public on issues related to investments, savings and finance.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 09:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aAmazon to open fulfilment centre in abu dhabi in 2024, built in line with uae's carbon reduction strategies - abu dhabi media office
RE
05:03aCzech president appoints Petr Fiala as prime minister
RE
04:40aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK and CMA Launch an Awareness Campaign on Crypto Assets
PU
04:34aCOVID booster advice should come imminently, says UK minister
RE
04:20aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations.... An Open Invitation to Tender No (33/2021) For supply , installation , commissioning of new power supply 480 v board at Amal field.
PU
03:51aBritain needs French cooperation to tackle Channel migrant crisis, says health minister
RE
03:51aUk health minister javid says pm boris johnson will lead conservatives in next election
RE
03:47aUk health minister javid says we do need the cooperation of the french to stop channel crossings
RE
03:40aUK expects to receive COVID booster advice imminently, says health minister
RE
03:30aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Ilham Aliyev attends the15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's law enforcement agency summons Amazon, Future Group officials o..
2Exclusive-Visa complains to U.S. govt about India backing for local riv..
3Dutch set to announce findings on Omicron cases among S.Africa travelle..
4Leonardo S p A : Results at 30 June 2021 (Presentazione)
5PT Kalbe Farma Tbk : SUPPORTING THE NATIONAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY'S SECU..

HOT NEWS