Central Bank of Kuwait : CBK launched the third update of "Eidity" App

17.07.21Press Statement CBK launched the third update of 'Eidity' App

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has developed a third update of the Eidity application for gifting Eidiyah (monetary gift) during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha season The service is provided in collaboration with Kuwaiti banks and the Shared Electronic Banking Company (Knet).

The application, the first of its kind in the region, is offered within the CBK's strategy to encourage the adoption of technologies and digital services and drive to develop business models and electronic payment and transfer services and to provide flexible, swift, and secure services.

The app is designed for ease of use by customers of all ages to send and receive Eidiyah electronically without breach of regulatory or security requirements. The Eidiyah sum can be sent to any mobile number registered in the State of Kuwait, including to recipients who do not have bank accounts. The app includes newly added features; it enables users to track and monitor the status of the Eidiyah and confirm if the money had been delivered. There is also an option of sending a special note to the recipient, and both senders and recipients are eligible for more benefits, both monetary and in-kind. Full details can be obtained through downloading the app, available for iOS and Android platforms.

The CBK and Kuwaiti banks will provide detailed instructions through their social media accounts to ensure that customers can easily access and use it during the upcoming Eid holiday. Frequently asked questions in this regard shall also be answered on those platforms. Additionally, a unified customer service phone number (22255484) has been assigned by Knet to receive and answer all customer queries.