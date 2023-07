DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Kuwait on Wednesday increased its discount rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% from 4%, a statement said, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

The Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, including the US dollar.

