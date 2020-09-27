Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Malaysia : Exposure Draft on Transitional Arrangements for Regulatory Capital Treatment of Accounting Provisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
Exposure Draft on Transitional Arrangements for Regulatory Capital Treatment of Accounting Provisions Release Date: 28 Sep 2020

This Exposure Draft sets out the Bank's proposals on the transitional arrangements for regulatory capital treatment of accounting provisions. Banking institutions which elect to apply the transitional arrangements are allowed to add back a portion of the Stage 1 and Stage 2 provisions for expected credit losses (ECL) to Common Equity Tier 1 Capital over a four-year period from financial year beginning 2020 or a three-year period from financial year beginning 2021. The proposals are consistent with the guidance issued by the Basel Committee of Banking Supervision on 'Regulatory treatment of accounting provisions - interim approach and transitional arrangement' (March 2017) and 'Measures to reflect the impact of Covid-19' (April 2020).

The Bank invites written feedback on the proposals in this Exposure Draft, including suggestions on areas to be clarified and alternative proposals that the Bank should consider. The written feedback should be supported with clear rationale, including accompanying evidence or illustration where appropriate, to facilitate an effective consultation process.

Responses must be submitted to the Bank by 23 October 2020.

See more:

  1. Transitional Arrangements for Regulatory Capital Treatment of Accounting Provisions Exposure Draft
  2. Attachment 1: Impact analysis template

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 03:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aPT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight July 2020
PU
12:20aSoftBank brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan
RE
12:20aPT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight July 2020
PU
12:20aPT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight August 2020
PU
12:17aMalaysia's Trade Surplus in August Below Expectations
DJ
12:16aVietnam's Dung Quat refinery says resuming operations after maintenance
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aMalaysia's August exports drop 2.9% year-on-year, worse than forecast
RE
09/28Malaysia's Aug exports drop 2.9% y/y, worse than forecast
RE
09/27Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
2IDP EDUCATION LIMITED : IDP EDUCATION : Change of Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC Shares Jump After Ping An Insurance Raises Stake in Bank
4COPPER : Copper rises for 2nd session on China demand, U.S. stimulus hopes
5PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED : PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Australia's Piedmont signs lithium ore supply deal with Tesla, s..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group