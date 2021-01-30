Central Bank of Malaysia : Financial Consumer Alert update

Financial Consumer Alert update Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 2315 on Saturday, 30 January 2021

30 Jan 2021

The Bank has updated the Financial Consumer Alert list. The list consists of companies and websites which are neither authorised nor approved under the relevant laws and regulations administered by BNM. Please take note that the list is not exhaustive and only serves as a guide to members of the public based on information and queries received by BNM.

The following companies were added to the list:

UK Trade Online Net Trade Global Trading Sdn Bhd Waheed Ventures New Tycoon Plus

The list will be updated regularly for public's reference. To view the updated list, click on this link.