Central Bank of Malaysia : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-April 2021

05/31/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-April 2021 Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1200 on Monday, 31 May 2021
31 May 2021

In accordance with the IMF SDDS format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets, and the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the Federal Government and Bank Negara Malaysia over the next 12-month period.

The detailed breakdown of international reserves based on the SDDS format is shown in Tables I, II, III and IV. As shown in Table I, official reserve assets amounted to USD110,759.5 million, while other foreign currency assets amounted to USD843.9 million as at end-April 2021. As shown in Table II, for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits, which include among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the Government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills, amounted to USD5,722.5 million. The short forward positions amounted to USD8,987.9 million while long forward positions amounted to USD830 million as at end-April 2021, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market. In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans. Projected foreign currency inflows amount to USD2,344.8 million in the next 12 months. As shown in Table III, the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are Government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to USD389.1 million. There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions. Bank Negara Malaysia also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit.

Overall, the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the IMF SDDS format indicates that as at end-April 2021, Malaysia's international reserves remain usable.

Bank Negara Malaysia
31 May 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
