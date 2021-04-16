Log in
Central Bank of Malaysia : Foreign Exchange Notices

04/16/2021 | 12:35am EDT
Foreign Exchange Notices Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1205 on Friday, 16 April 2021
16 Apr 2021

Issuance Date
15 April 2021

Effective Date
15 April 2021

Summary
Pursuant to liberalisation of foreign exchange policies announced by the Bank on 31 March 2021, the Bank is issuing these revised Foreign Exchange Notices.

The Foreign Exchange Notices set out:

  1. approvals of the Bank for transactions which otherwise are prohibited under section 214(2) read together with Schedule 14 of the FSA and section 225(2) read together with Schedule 14 of the IFSA;
  2. requirements, restrictions and conditions of the approvals; and
  3. directions of the Bank.

A person shall obtain a written approval of the Bank to undertake or engage in any transactions listed in Schedule 14 of the FSA or IFSA that are not approved by the Bank under the Foreign Exchange Notices.

These Foreign Exchange Notices will supersede the Foreign Exchange Notices [BNM/RH/PD 030-7] previously issued by the Bank on 30 April 2020.

Applicability
FSA
IFSA
DFIA
MSBA
Others

Issuing Department
Foreign Exchange Policy Department

See also: Foreign Exchange Notices

Bank Negara Malaysia
16 Apr 2021

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2021. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
