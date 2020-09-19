Central Bank of Malta : Tribute from the Governor

News - News Releases 2020

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, eminent US jurist, indefatigable defender of civil rights and gender equality, passed away a few hours ago, aged 87.



On 6 June 2017, I was honoured to host 'the Notorious RGB' - as she is affectionately known to many of those who share her vision - to lunch at the Central Bank of Malta together with a few friends.



RGB may have been a mere 1.55mtall, but her intellectual and moral stature enabled her to tower and soar light years above her detractors. May her shining example serve as a global beacon.



I raise my cup of coffee to toast her. Please join me. 'Cheers to absent friends!'



- Mario Vella, Governor, Central Bank of Malta -