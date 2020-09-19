Log in
Central Bank of Malta : Tribute from the Governor

09/19/2020 | 04:15am EDT
Tribute from the Governor

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, eminent US jurist, indefatigable defender of civil rights and gender equality, passed away a few hours ago, aged 87.

On 6 June 2017, I was honoured to host 'the Notorious RGB' - as she is affectionately known to many of those who share her vision - to lunch at the Central Bank of Malta together with a few friends.

RGB may have been a mere 1.55mtall, but her intellectual and moral stature enabled her to tower and soar light years above her detractors. May her shining example serve as a global beacon.

I raise my cup of coffee to toast her. Please join me. 'Cheers to absent friends!'

- Mario Vella, Governor, Central Bank of Malta -

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 08:14:07 UTC
