Central Bank of Malta : publishes final text of the revised CBM Directive No. 11

News - News Releases 2020

21/12/2020

The Central Bank of Malta (the Bank) published today the final text of the revised CBM Directive No. 11 on 'Macro-prudential policy'. Directive No. 11 has been amended to transpose elements of the revised Capital Requirements Directive (CRD V) which fall under the responsibility of the Bank.

The Bank has also published a Notice on the outcome of the public consultation issued on 7 December 2020 regarding the proposed amendments to Directive no.11, which closed on 14 December 2020.The revised CBM Directive no.11 on 'Macro-prudential policy' will come into force with effect from 28 December 2020.