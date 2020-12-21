Log in
Central Bank of Malta : publishes final text of the revised CBM Directive No. 11

12/21/2020 | 04:44am EST
News - News Releases 2020
21/12/2020 Central Bank of Malta publishes final text of the revised CBM Directive No. 11

The Central Bank of Malta (the Bank) published today the final text of the revised CBM Directive No. 11 on 'Macro-prudential policy'. Directive No. 11 has been amended to transpose elements of the revised Capital Requirements Directive (CRD V) which fall under the responsibility of the Bank.

The Bank has also published a Notice on the outcome of the public consultation issued on 7 December 2020 regarding the proposed amendments to Directive no.11, which closed on 14 December 2020.The revised CBM Directive no.11 on 'Macro-prudential policy' will come into force with effect from 28 December 2020.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:43:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
