Central Bank of Malta staff members raise funds for Fondazzjoni Sebħ

News - News Releases 2021

19/10/2021

Central Bank of Malta staff members presented a donation of €500 to Fondazzjoni Sebħ, which sum was raised by staff members during a fundraising event held by the CBM Staff Social Club. This event was organised to support four staff members who last month participated in the Camino de Invierno in Spain with the aim of raising funds to help out with a new therapeutic centre which will be managed by Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The contribution of the Central Bank of Malta was highly appreciated by Ms Yvonne Mallia, Director of Fondazzjoni Sebħwho is responsible for the new therapeutic centre project. Fondazzjoni Sebħis also responsible for a number of homes hosting 40 children, other homes hosting survivors of domestic violence and their children, an aftercare residential service for families and a community support service.

The Governor, Prof. Edward Scicluna acknowledged the generous commitment of the Bank's staff and affirmed the Bank's continued support for such initiatives.

This staff activity is part of a holistic social responsibility programme supported by the Central Bank of Malta, which includes regular blood donation activities and donations to charitable institutions, amongst others.