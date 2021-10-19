Log in
Central Bank of Malta staff members raise funds for Fondazzjoni Sebħ

10/19/2021 | 06:52am EDT
News Releases 2021
19/10/2021 Central Bank of Malta staff members raise funds for Fondazzjoni Sebħ

Central Bank of Malta staff members presented a donation of €500 to Fondazzjoni Sebħ, which sum was raised by staff members during a fundraising event held by the CBM Staff Social Club. This event was organised to support four staff members who last month participated in the Camino de Invierno in Spain with the aim of raising funds to help out with a new therapeutic centre which will be managed by Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The contribution of the Central Bank of Malta was highly appreciated by Ms Yvonne Mallia, Director of Fondazzjoni Sebħwho is responsible for the new therapeutic centre project. Fondazzjoni Sebħis also responsible for a number of homes hosting 40 children, other homes hosting survivors of domestic violence and their children, an aftercare residential service for families and a community support service.

The Governor, Prof. Edward Scicluna acknowledged the generous commitment of the Bank's staff and affirmed the Bank's continued support for such initiatives.

This staff activity is part of a holistic social responsibility programme supported by the Central Bank of Malta, which includes regular blood donation activities and donations to charitable institutions, amongst others.

Back to Archive

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
