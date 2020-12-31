Central Bank of Montenegro : CBCG donates help to Croatia's citizens

CBCG donates help to Croatia's citizens

31/12/2020

The Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG) sincerely sympathises with the citizens of neighbouring Croatia, which was hit by a great tragedy caused by the devastating earthquake hitting this country.

As a sign of solidarity with the endangered population of Croatia, and with the desire to help repair the consequences of the tragic event, the CBCG will pay 5,000 euros to the account opened by the Red Cross of Montenegro for this purpose.