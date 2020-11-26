Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Montenegro : Meeting with the Executive Director of the Belgian-Dutch Constituency at the IMF

11/26/2020 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Meeting with the Executive Director of the Belgian-Dutch Constituency at the IMF

26/11/2020

The Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro, Mr Radoje Žugić, and his associates held a video conference meeting with the new Executive Director of the Belgian-Dutch Constituency at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Paul Hilbers. Mr Hilbers recently replaced Mr Anthony De Lannoy at this position.

Governor Žugić informed Director Hilbers with the economic situation and the condition of Montenegro's banking sector. He pointed out that banks maintained stability, and that stable, liquidity and solvency were above the prescribed level. The Governor also informed Director Hilbers about the CBCG activities on mitigating the adverse effects of Coronavirus on the financial system, real economy and households.

The CBCG activities aimed at providing funds to support systemic liquidity, through the instruments of the European Central Bank and the Bank for International Settlements were also presented. Mr Hilbers pointed out that such arrangements provided additional security to preserve the financial system. HE added that it was crucial to monitor the condition of banks continuously and carefully keeping risks under control and consequently maintaining their health.

The counterparties agreed to continue the dialogue and cooperation between the CBCG and the IMF to consider the possibilities of technical assistance for Montenegro in areas that would be defined as priorities.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Montenegro published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 15:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aANALYSIS : Turkish lira stuck between bullish foreigners, bearish locals
RE
10:53aWorld shares hold close to record highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving
RE
10:53aRHA ROAD HAULAGE ASSOCIATION : welcomes Road Freight APPG report on Clean Air Zones
PU
10:52aSpain moves from stick to carrot to persuade later retirement
RE
10:50aOil rally stalls on signs of more supply, demand doubts
RE
10:39aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : Update of Financial Stability Report 2019/2020
PU
10:33aCENTRAL BANK OF MONTENEGRO : Meeting with the Executive Director of the Belgian-Dutch Constituency at the IMF
PU
10:24aEuro retreats after early gains; Swedish crown falls after Riksbank QE expansion
RE
10:17aAMMC AUTORITE MAROCAINE DU MARCHE DES CAPITAUX : Buy Back programm DO/EM/13/2020
PU
10:11aDYNACOR GOLD MINES : Declares its Q4-2020 Quarterly Dividend
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
2UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
5REPSOL S.A. : Spain's Repsol cuts dividend, aims for low-carbon unit deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ