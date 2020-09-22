Central Bank of Nigeria Communique No. 132 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Held September 21 and 22 2020

g CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA COMMUNIQUÉ NO. 132 OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON 21st AND 22nd SEPTEMBER 2020 The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd September 2020, in the light of lingering uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and downturn in crude oil prices. These uncertainties which centered primarily on when the pandemic will be fully subdued and the oil market return to normalcy, have resulted in persistent weak aggregate demand, disruptions in global supply chains, mixed price development, volatile and downward trending oil prices, as well as rising unemployment. The Committee reviewed these developments and assessed their impact on the domestic economy in the first three quarters of 2020 and noted the outlook for the rest of the year. Ten (10) members of the Committee were in attendance. Global Economic Developments The Committee observed the moderate improvement in global output performance with widespread recession in the second quarter of 2020. This followed the sharp decline in output growth in 1 Classified as Confidential

the Advanced Economies and some Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs), as well as the risk of further deterioration in global output growth, associated with the lingering shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic. Global exports and international travels, however, showed signs of gradual but sluggish recovery, as countries relax restrictions to allow for resumption of economic activities. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), therefore, remained cautious of its global growth forecast for 2020, which was hinged on the near-term containment of the pandemic. The likelihood of a second-round spike in the rate of infection is, however, undermining hopes of an early return to normalcy. Oil exporting countries are also likely to face further revenue shortfalls as a result of the decision by OPEC+ to reduce its production ceiling from 9.6 million barrels per day to 7.7 million barrels per day. Due to these headwinds, we suspect that the global economy may suffer a deeper contraction in 2020 than the 4.9 per cent projected by the IMF. This may also dampen the projected recovery in 2021. The MPC observed the huge injection of monetary and fiscal stimulus into the global economy, noting its medium-term inflationary potential. In major advanced economies, inflation mostly remained below their 2.0 per cent long-run objectives, as the recovery of both global aggregate demand and supply remained stalled. Across the group of Emerging Market and Developing Economies, price development remained mixed, reflecting the diverse structure of these economies. The exchange rates of EMDEs 2 Classified as Confidential

continued to be under pressure as global capital flows were subdued, reflecting investor's preference for gold as a safe haven. With the unprecedented and coordinated injection of liquidity by central banks and fiscal authorities globally, the risk of another financial crisis post-COVID-19 can no longer be overlooked as this may likely crystalize into a double deep global recession when central banks across the globe move to normalize monetary policy. In the global financial markets, conditions remain relatively tight reflecting continued uncertainties. Thus, while markets are showing moderate signs of recovery, financial conditions are yet to ease fully as investors remain cautious of the lingering risk of a second- round of lockdown. Domestic Economic Developments Available data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 6.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared with expansions of 1.87 and 2.12 per cent in the preceding quarter of 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively. The development ended, the three-year trend of low but positive real GDP growth recorded in Nigeria since the end of the 2016/17 recession. The contraction in Q2 2020 was largely driven by the poor performance of both the oil and non-oil sectors due to the lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic in Q1 2020. The oil sector contracted by 6.63 per cent in Q2 2020 from -5.03 per cent in the previous 3 Classified as Confidential

quarter, while the non-oil sector contracted by 6.05 per cent in Q2 2020, compared with an expansion of 1.55 per cent in Q1 2020. The MPC noted the continued weakness in economic activities as indicated by the Manufacturing and non-Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Indices (PMI) which remained below the 50 index point benchmark. In August 2020, the Manufacturing and non-Manufacturing PMIs were 48.5 and 44.3 index points, respectively, compared with 42.4 and 43.3 index points in July 2020. This was attributed to slower growth in production, business activities, new orders, supply delivery time, employment level, new export orders and raw materials and input prices. Similarly, the employment level index component of the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs in August 2020 were 44.6 and 44.3 index points, respectively, compared with 40.0 and 41.1 index points in July 2020. The Committee was, however, optimistic that with the easing of the lockdown and gradual resumption of economic activities, the PMIs will improve in the short-to medium term. The Committee expressed deep concern on the continued uptick in inflation for the twelfth consecutive month as headline inflation (year-on-year) rose to 13.22 per cent in August 2020 from 12.82 per cent in July 2020. The increase in headline inflation was largely driven by the persistent increase in the food component, which rose to 16.00 per cent in August 2020 from 15.48 per cent in July 2020. The core component also rose to 10.52 per cent in August from 10.10 per cent in July 2020. These upticks were driven primarily by legacy structural factors such as the inadequate state of critical 4 Classified as Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.