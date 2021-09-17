Central Bank of Nigeria Communique No. 138 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting held on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th September, 2021

CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA COMMUNIQUÉ NO. 138 OF THE 281ST MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON THURSDAY, 16th AND FRIDAY, 17th SEPTEMBER 2021 The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on the 16th and 17th September, 2021, on a relatively comforting note of a moderate global output growth recovery and improved global trade. The performance of the global economy in the first two quarters of the year and into the third quarter, remained favourable with positive outlook for the rest of the year. However, cautious optimism persists, driven primarily by mutating and more fatal strains of the COVID-19 virus and disparities in the progress of vaccinations across several countries. In the domestic economy, output growth performance continued to improve, signposting the positive impact of the unwavering fiscal and monetary support by both the fiscal and monetary authorities to revive and sustain economic growth, post pandemic. The Committee reviewed the developments in the global and domestic economic environments in the third quarter of 2021, as well as the outlook for the rest of the year. Ten (10) members of the Committee attended this meeting. Global Economic Developments The Committee noted the continuing rebound in the global recovery as several advanced and emerging market economies posted promising second quarter output growth figures, despite the uneven progress in vaccination coverage. The MPC noted that the uncontained spread of the COVID-19 virus continues to pose downside risks to global recovery in 2021 and into 2022. The MPC further noted that despite the strong output growth identified in some Advanced Economies, several developing economies were still lagging in vaccination progress. Members, emphasized that the widespread availability of vaccines, remained vital to surmounting the Pandemic and attaining full and all-inclusive 1

recovery of the global economy. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing mutation of the coronavirus, governments across the globe remain focused on easing business restrictions and resuscitating economic activities. Consequently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), maintained its aggregate projection for global growth in 2021 at 6.0 per cent, but increased its projection for the Advanced Economies to 5.6 per cent from a previous 5.1 per cent, while that for the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) was downgraded to 6.3 per cent from 6.7 per cent. Price development across several Advanced Economies has remained on a sustained uptrend and exceeding their long run objectives. This is expected to continue in the short to medium term as against earlier forecasts that the upward shift was transient. Consequently, several central banks of advanced economies are currently considering early commencement of monetary policy normalization, even though policy rate adjustments are not expected in the medium term. Across several Emerging Market and Developing Economies, inflationary pressures remained mixed, as some economies had much higher rates than their peers, due to lingering exchange rate pressures, capital flow reversals, high energy costs, supply chain disruptions and poor response to policy stimulus resulting from structural bottlenecks. In the global financial markets, the Committee noted that while demand for equities remained strong, an indication of renewed market confidence, gold price still maintained its post-Pandemic high, reflecting the hedging by investors against a possible rebound of the Pandemic. Long-term sovereign bond yields are expected to improve with the commencement of monetary policy normalization by central banks of advanced economy. Committee members, however, expressed cautious optimism for a gradual normalization of monetary policy by these central banks, as a sharp retreat of policy stimulus may plunge the global economy into a financial crisis again. This may also increase the uncertainty around the full recovery of several Emerging Market and Developing Economies. The MPC, therefore, called on the Bank to put in place measures to 2

moderate the likely impact of the normalization of monetary policy on the domestic economy. Domestic Economic Developments In the second quarter of 2021, there was a significant improvement in the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which grew by 5.01 per cent compared with 0.51 and -6.10 per cent in the previous quarter and corresponding quarter of 2020, respectively. This recovery was attributed to the non-oil sector, driven by a rebound in services sector and continued growth in agriculture sector. The oil sector contracted further by -12.65 per cent (year-on year) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with -2.21 per cent in the previous quarter. This deeper contraction, was attributed to several factors: including declining crude oil production at two crude streams in the country, associated with leakages in two major pipelines; deteriorating oil production infrastructure; poor pipeline maintenance; and the need to comply with OPEC+ production ceiling. The Committee noted the moderate improvement in both the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Indices (PMIs), though still below the 50-index point benchmark, showed a marked improvement over time. In August 2021, the Manufacturing and non-Manufacturing PMIs improved to 46.9 index points apiece, compared with 46.6 and 44.8 index points, respectively, in July 2021. This was attributed to an increase in new orders, driven largely by rising demand, uptrend in business activity and further normalization of economic activities. Similarly, the employment level index component of the Manufacturing and non-Manufacturing PMIs in August 2021 improved to 49.4 and 48.8 index points, respectively, compared with 46.5 and 47.0 index points in July 2021. The Committee expressed optimism that with the current level of monetary and fiscal stimuli, as well as efforts to increase vaccination and contain the Pandemic, the economy will continue to improve in the short-to medium term. The Committee reviewed the performance of the Bank's interventions to sustain the recovery of output growth and address the downside risks to other external 3

and domestic shocks to the economy. Interventions continued largely in Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy/infrastructure and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Bank under its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) has cumulatively released the sum of N798.09 billion to 3.9 million smallholder farmers cultivating 4.9 million hectares of land across the country. Out of this for the 2021 wet season farming, the Bank released the sum of ₦161.18 billion to 770,000 small-holder farmers cultivating seven (7) commodities on 1.10 million hectares across the country. While harvesting for the 2020 dry season under the Programme is rounding up, harvesting activities have commenced for the 2021 wet season cultivation. The Strategic Maize Reserve Programme of the CBN has been useful in moderating maize prices by directly targeting large feed mill producers. Under its Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the CBN has supported 657 large-scale agricultural projects, to the tune of N708.39 billion. To support MSMEs across the country, the Bank disbursed N134.57 billion to 38,140 beneficiaries under the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), and for the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), the sum of N343.21 billion has been released to 726,198 beneficiaries, comprising 602,730 households and 123,468 Small and Medium Enterprises. Under the Real Sector Facility, the Bank released the sum of N1.00 trillion to 269 real sector projects, of which 140 are in light manufacturing, 71 in agro-based industry, 47 in services and 11 in mining. Under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), N103.02 billion has been disbursed for 110 healthcare projects, of which 27 are pharmaceutical, 77 hospitals and 6 other healthcare service projects. The Bank has also disbursed a total of N145.99 billion under its Non-Oil Export Stimulation Facility (NESF). The CBN has revised the guidelines, working with Nigerian Export-Import Bank to improve access to the intervention and stimulate non-oil export growth in Nigeria. Under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), N41.06 billion has been disbursed to ten (10) DisCos, for the procurement and installation of 759,748 4

electricity meters. Under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility - 2 (NEMSF-2), the Bank has released the sum of N145.66 billion to 11 DisCos as loans to provide liquidity support and stimulate critical infrastructure investment to improve service delivery and collection efficiency. In furtherance of its intervention in the energy sector, the Bank has disbursed N39.20 billion to six (6) beneficiaries to improve gas-based infrastructure to support the Federal Government's Auto-Gas Conversion Programme. The Bank has also encouraged Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to participate in the Solar Connection Facility (SCF) to improve energy access in the rural areas. To promote entrepreneurship development among Nigerian youth, the Bank recently approved the implementation of the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES). The Scheme is designed to promote entrepreneurial activities and foster job creation among Nigerian youths. The Committee applauded the continued moderation in headline inflation for the fifth consecutive month to 17.01 per cent (year-on-year) in August 2021 from 17.38 per cent in July 2021. The continued decrease was attributed to a marginal decline in the food component to 20.30 per cent in August 2021 from 21.03 per cent in July 2021. The core component, also, declined to 13.41 per cent in August 2021 from 13.72 per cent in July 2021. The MPC noted that headline inflation remained well above the Bank's benchmark corridor of 6 - 9 per cent, but expressed optimism that with sustained interventions by the Bank, food production will continue to improve, thus moderating headline inflation further. The Committee, thus, urged the fiscal authority to build on earlier efforts to articulate a clear strategy to attract private sector investment while resuscitating critical infrastructure to improve the ease of doing business in the country. Members observed that broad money supply (M3) rose to 5.83 per cent in August 2021, compared with 2.91 per cent in July 2021. This was largely driven by the growth of Net Foreign Assets and Net Domestic Assets by 12.35 and 4.30 per cent in August 2021, compared with 1.84 and 3.17 per cent in July 2021, respectively. The growth in Net Foreign Assets was largely driven by increase in foreign asset holdings of commercial and merchant banks. The increase in Net 5

