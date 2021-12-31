Central Bank of Nigeria Communique No.139 of Monetary Policy Committee Meeting of November 22nd-23rd, 2021, with Personal Statements of Members

CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA COMMUNIQUÉ NO. 139 OF THE MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON MONDAY 22nd AND TUESDAY 23rd NOVEMBER 2021 The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on 22nd and 23rd November 2021, in light of the continued recovery of the global economy and improving output growth in the domestic economy. Though, the growth outlook for the global economy for the rest of the year and into 2022 remains favourable, the uneven pace of recovery across countries has persisted. This was driven primarily by country and regional disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rate, size of policy support and regional economic conditions. On the domestic front, the continued support by the monetary and fiscal authorities is sustaining the growth recovery, notwithstanding the persistence of security challenges and legacy infrastructural constraints. The Committee appraised the developments in the global economy, international financial environment and the domestic economy, as well as the outlook for the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2022. Ten (10) members of the Committee attended this meeting. Global Economic Developments Global output growth has remained upbeat as economic agents defy the continued threat posed by the sharp rise in infection rates associated with new strains of the COVID-19 virus. Despite the forecast for a robust recovery of the global economy in 2021, the uneven pace of vaccination across the globe and the continued rise in infection rates by the more fatal and mutating strains of the COVID-19 virus, suggest that the current two-speed recovery of the global economy may persist longer than anticipated. This may, however, be remedied

if governments across the globe rally to improve coordination in the distribution of vaccines to aid the early attainment of global herd immunity. The Committee noted that the downside risks to the recovery may persist if the spread of these new variants is not addressed urgently. In light of the above dynamics and associated headwinds, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its 2021 growth forecast for the global economy from 6.0 per cent to 5.9 per cent. It also revised the projection for the Advanced Economies downwards from 5.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent. The downgrade was, however, offset by an upgrade of the growth forecast for Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) in 2021. Thus, the forecast for the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies was revised upwards to 6.4 per cent from 6.3 per cent. Inflation across several Advanced Economies is expected to continue its upward trend into 2022, contrary to earlier expectations of transiency, as commodity prices continue to recover and feeding into energy and goods prices. This is on the backdrop of rising demand, associated with the sustained rebound in global output growth, amid lingering supply constraints. In response to the persistence of price development, the US Federal Reserve Bank has announced its intention to commence tapering its monthly bond-buying programme by the end of November 2021. Other advanced economy central banks have also indicated the likelihood of following suit in the short to medium term. In key Emerging Market and Developing Economies, inflation remained relatively high compared with the Advanced Economies. This is mostly due to supply-side constraints associated with the Pandemic; exchange rate pressures; and other legacy structural problems. The severity of inflationary pressures in this group of economies, however, varies across countries in relation to the specific structure and dynamics of the individual economies. In the global financial markets, equity prices largely maintained a strong post- lockdown recovery, while investors continued to maintain a sizeable hedge in gold, possibly to ease the impact of a rebound of the Pandemic as infection

rates continue to rise. The financial markets remained moderately bullish, an indication that investors remain cautious in view of the unabating Pandemic. This is reflected by the price of Gold, which has remained well above pre- Pandemic levels. Domestic Economic Developments According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.03 per cent (year-on-year) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 5.01 and -3.62 per cent in Q2 2021 and Q3 2020, respectively. The growth trajectory has thus, been positive in the last four quarters following the exit from the recession in 2020. Quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew by 11.07 per cent in Q3 2021 compared with -0.79 per cent in the preceding quarter. This improvement in real GDP was driven by growth in both the oil and non-oil sectors by 12.05 and 10.99 per cent, respectively. The Committee also noted the continued improvement in the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which though, remained below the 50-index point benchmark, rose to 47.3 index points in October 2021 from 46.6 index points in September 2021. This improvement indicated a gradual recovery of output growth, driven largely by the increase in new orders associated with rising aggregate demand and upswing in business activities. The Non-Manufacturing PMI, however, declined to 47.5 index points in October 2021 from 47.8 index points in September 2021 as uncertainties persisted around the poor security situation. The Committee noted the continued moderation in headline inflation (year-on- year) to 15.99 per cent in October 2021 from 16.63 per cent in the previous month, the seventh consecutive month of decline. The decrease was attributed to a marginal decline in both the food and core components to 18.34 and 13.34 per cent in October 2021 from 19.57 and 13.74 per cent, respectively in September 2021. Inflation, however, remained above the Bank's implicit tolerance corridor of 6 - 9 per cent and above its benchmark policy rate of 11.5 per cent despite its progressive decline.

Observing developments in monetary aggregates, the Committee noted that broad money supply (M3) grew by 7.10 per cent in October 2021, compared with 4.72 per cent in September 2021. This was driven by growth in Net Domestic Assets (NDA) by 9.12 per cent in October 2021, compared with 10.71 per cent recorded in September 2021. Net Foreign Assets (NFA), on the other hand, contracted moderately by -1.50 per cent in October, compared with -20.85 per cent in the preceding month. The continued growth in Net Domestic Assets (NDA) was largely driven by increased claims on the Federal Government and other public nonfinancial corporations, private sector and state and local governments. In the financial markets, money market rates oscillated within the standing facilities corridor, reflecting the prevailing liquidity conditions in the banking system. The monthly weighted average Open Buyback (OBB) rate increased to 12.18 per cent in October 2021 from 11.11 per cent in September 2021, while the monthly weighted average Inter-bank Call rate decreased from 13.21 per cent in September 2021, to 10.00 per cent in October 2021. The increase in the Open Buyback (OBB) rate reflected the tight liquidity condition in the banking system. The MPC noted the positive performance of the equities market in the review period, with the All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization(MC) increasing to 43,199.27 and ₦22.55 trillion on November 19, 2021, from 39,219.61 and ₦20.43 trillion on August 31, 2021. This depicts improved investor sentiment, following impressive corporate earnings of listed companies on the Exchange. This has led to a new bargain hunting drive by investors. The MPC noted that the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) both remained above their prudential limits at 15.2 and 41.2 per cent, respectively. The Non-Performing Loan ratio (NPL) at 5.3 per cent in October 2021, reflected progressive improvement, compared with 5.7 per cent in October 2020. The Committee, however, urged the Bank to sustain its tight prudential regime to bring the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio below the 5.0 per cent prudential benchmark.