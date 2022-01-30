Central Bank of Oman : CBO Signs Cooperation Agreement with CBFS

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) signed a cooperation agreement with the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at CBO's Headquarters.

The cooperation agreement was signed by H.E. Tahir bin Salim Al Amri, CBO's Executive President, and Dr Zahran bin Salim Al Salti, CBFS' Dean.

Under this agreement, CBO and CBFS will join hands to develop and introduce a Professional Diploma in Financial Technology (Fintech) as part of the college's curricula. This new Diploma will mainly focus on financial technology and its applications in the banking and financial sectors.

This agreement aims at promoting and spreading awareness of the banking and financial system in Oman, as the new technological developments and innovations are disrupting the way of doing banking businesses and, subsequently, creating new banking and financial services and products. The agreement will also explore the appropriate mechanisms to develop the knowledge, skills and abilities of the human capabilities in the banking and financial sectors in Oman.