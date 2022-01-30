Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Oman : CBO Signs Cooperation Agreement with CBFS

01/30/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) signed a cooperation agreement with the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at CBO's Headquarters.

The cooperation agreement was signed by H.E. Tahir bin Salim Al Amri, CBO's Executive President, and Dr Zahran bin Salim Al Salti, CBFS' Dean.

Under this agreement, CBO and CBFS will join hands to develop and introduce a Professional Diploma in Financial Technology (Fintech) as part of the college's curricula. This new Diploma will mainly focus on financial technology and its applications in the banking and financial sectors.

This agreement aims at promoting and spreading awareness of the banking and financial system in Oman, as the new technological developments and innovations are disrupting the way of doing banking businesses and, subsequently, creating new banking and financial services and products. The agreement will also explore the appropriate mechanisms to develop the knowledge, skills and abilities of the human capabilities in the banking and financial sectors in Oman.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 06:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aOlympics-China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel
RE
02:57aN.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
02:57aN.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
02:17aChina Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges
RE
02:15aEcuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
RE
02:05aSudan army-led Council signals tougher line on U.N. mediation
RE
02:00aDozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
RE
01:57aTunisia to review foreign exchange law, economy minister says
RE
01:55aHillsong Church founder steps down to prepare defence against Australian charges
RE
01:53aChina to strengthen anti-monopoly efforts in pharma industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor
3Dozens sentenced to death over murders of U.N. experts in Congo
4China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges
5T-Mobile to terminate corporate employees who aren't vaccinated by Apri..

HOT NEWS