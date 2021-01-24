Central Bank of Oman : CBO presents the Uncut Sheets of the 6th Series...

​The Central Bank of Oman is announcing that the 6th Series Uncut Sheetsof One Rial, Half Rial and 100 Baisa are up for sale starting from 24/1/2021.

The banknotes in the sheets are legal tenders for their face values and the sheets are available for sale at Central Bank of Oman as per the following prices:



Denominations No. of banknotes on each sheet Price of the sheet One Rial 40 Banknotes RO.80/= Half Rial 50 Banknotes RO.50/= 100 Baisa 60 Banknotes RO.12/=