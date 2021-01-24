Central Bank of Oman : CBO presents the Uncut Sheets of the 6th Series...

The Central Bank of Oman is announcing that the 6th Series Uncut Sheetsof One Rial, Half Rial and 100 Baisa are up for sale starting from 24/1/2021.
The banknotes in the sheets are legal tenders for their face values and the sheets are available for sale at Central Bank of Oman as per the following prices:
|
Denominations
|
No. of banknotes on each sheet
|
Price of the sheet
|
One Rial
|
40 Banknotes
|
RO.80/=
|
Half Rial
|
50 Banknotes
|
RO.50/=
|
100 Baisa
|
60 Banknotes
|
RO.12/=
