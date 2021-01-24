Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Oman : CBO presents the Uncut Sheets of the 6th Series...

01/24/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

​The Central Bank of Oman is announcing that the 6th Series Uncut Sheetsof One Rial, Half Rial and 100 Baisa are up for sale starting from 24/1/2021.

The banknotes in the sheets are legal tenders for their face values and the sheets are available for sale at Central Bank of Oman as per the following prices:

Denominations No. of banknotes on each sheet Price of the sheet
One Rial 40 Banknotes RO.80/=
Half Rial 50 Banknotes RO.50/=
100 Baisa 60 Banknotes RO.12/=

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 10:07:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aPolice to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day - official
RE
10:04aUser Reports Indicate Reddit Is Having Problems - Downdetector
RE
09:53aTrump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan -White House
RE
09:25aAfter failed Carrefour bid, Couche-Tard seeks to reassure befuddled shareholders
RE
09:02aCASCADIA BLOCKCHAIN : Provides An Update on EBX
AQ
07:28aCanada's Trans Mountain pipeline sees fortunes shine after KXL's demise
RE
06:27aKuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff
RE
06:18aUAE cabinet approves debt strategy to build local currency bond market
RE
06:06aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE conducts cyberattack simulation on banking sector to boost the sector resilience
PU
05:45aBiden Team Promises New Look in Trade Policy
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage
2ASOS PLC : Asos is front-runner to buy Topshop brand, Sky News says
3China Is Joining the Global Push to Rein In Tech Giants
4New Zealand probes first 'probable' community COVID-19 case in months
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Bullish Stock Bets Explode as Major Indexes Repeatedly Set Records

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ