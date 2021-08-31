Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Oman : Tender Results issue number 124 of Government...

08/31/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 124, worth RO 209 Million was announced this week.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).

The results of the said issue are as follows:

The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 209 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from 1st September 2021 until 29th September 2021. The average accepted price reached 99.954 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.950 per RO 100.

The average discount rate and the average yield reached 0.59721% and 0.59748%, respectively.

It may be noted that the interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 0.5% while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 0.75%.

Furthermore, Treasury Bills promote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aGLOBALDATA : Healthcare institutions must ramp up cybersecurity measures to boost patients' acceptance of RPM devices, says GlobalData
PU
06:00aGoogle, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - study
RE
06:00aThailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show
RE
05:54aSterling Likely to Remain Driven by External Factors
DJ
05:52aCENTRAL BANK OF OMAN : Tender Results issue number 124 of Government...
PU
05:47aLebanese millers warn of production halt due to fuel shortages
RE
05:45aGerman unemployment falls further in August as recovery continues
RE
05:45aEuro zone bond yields tick up after inflation surprise
RE
05:44aHong Kong's strict quarantine rules threaten to erode allure of financial hub
RE
05:38aEU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : National Australia Bank : Stocks set new records as August ends in buoyant m..
4QUANTAFUEL ASA : Quantafuel ASA : | Second quarter results 2021
5Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter

HOT NEWS