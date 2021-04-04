Log in
Central Bank of Oman : CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any...

04/04/2021 | 08:32am EDT
The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) would like to highlight that CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any banking or personal information to any source / entity.

Central Bank would also like to state that all licensed banks or exchange companies operating in the Sultanate DO NOT request the disclosure of any banking information such as the password, card number or account number, by calling or contacting through various social media programs or by sending text messages requesting direct access via links. Thus, whoever is exposed to such messages or communications must inform the authorities represented by the Royal Oman Police or their respective bank through the official contact details of such entity.

Be Aware of Fraud

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 03 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 12:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
