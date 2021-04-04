Central Bank of Oman : CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any...

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) would like to highlight that CBO DOES NOT ask/require the disclosure of any banking or personal information to any source / entity.

Central Bank would also like to state that all licensed banks or exchange companies operating in the Sultanate DO NOT request the disclosure of any banking information such as the password, card number or account number, by calling or contacting through various social media programs or by sending text messages requesting direct access via links. Thus, whoever is exposed to such messages or communications must inform the authorities represented by the Royal Oman Police or their respective bank through the official contact details of such entity.

Be Aware of Fraud