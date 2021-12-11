Log in
Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Statement on Recent Complaints on Social Media

12/11/2021 | 10:36pm EST
BSP Statement on Recent Complaints on Social Media December 11, 2021

The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week. We are in close coordination with BDO as well as UBP on this incident to ensure that remedial measures are being undertaken, including reimbursement of affected consumers.

Rest assured that we continue to collaborate and engage stakeholders to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system as well as the protection of financial consumers.​
Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 03:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS