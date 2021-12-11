Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Statement on Recent Complaints on Social Media

Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP Statement on Recent Complaints on Social Media
December 11, 2021
The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week. We are in close coordination with BDO as well as UBP on this incident to ensure that remedial measures are being undertaken, including reimbursement of affected consumers.
Rest assured that we continue to collaborate and engage stakeholders to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system as well as the protection of financial consumers.
