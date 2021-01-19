Central Bank of Philippines : BSP and BCDA Sign Contract of Lease for New BSP Complex at New Clark City

​

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed today a contract for lease of a parcel of land at the New Clark City's National Government Administrative Center (NCC-NGAC) in Capas, Tarlac that will become the site for the new BSP Complex.

BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (upper left) and BCDA President and CEO Vivencio B. Dizon (upper right) signed the contract of lease during a virtual ceremony.

According to Governor Diokno, 'The signing of the contract of lease brings BSP closer to its goal of building a smart, green and modern facility for its operations. This will further bolster the BSP's capacity to perform its mandate.'

Covering more than 300,000 square meters, the new BSP Complex in NCC-NGAC shall house the BSP's facilities for security printing, minting and refining, cash operations, and production of National ID, as well as other structures and facilities that will support BSP's operations.

'We are very excited that the BSP has decided to move its currency printing and mint facilities to New Clark City. A state-of-the-art facility will rise in New Clark City in the coming years-a testament to the administration's vision of developing a modern, sustainable, resilient and inclusive metropolis while decongesting Metro Manila,' said Mr. Dizon.

Also in the photo are witnesses to the signing ceremony, BSP Senior Assistant Governor and General Counsel Elmore O. Capule (lower right) and BCDA Executive Vice President Aileen Anunciacion R. Zosa (lower left).​​



In this photo, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno and BCDA President and CEO Vivencio Dizon show the signed contract of lease for new BSP Complex at New Clark City