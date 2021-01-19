Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Philippines : BSP and BCDA Sign Contract of Lease for New BSP Complex at New Clark City

01/19/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP and BCDA Sign Contract of Lease for New BSP Complex at New Clark City January 12, 2021


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed today a contract for lease of a parcel of land at the New Clark City's National Government Administrative Center (NCC-NGAC) in Capas, Tarlac that will become the site for the new BSP Complex.

BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (upper left) and BCDA President and CEO Vivencio B. Dizon (upper right) signed the contract of lease during a virtual ceremony.

According to Governor Diokno, 'The signing of the contract of lease brings BSP closer to its goal of building a smart, green and modern facility for its operations. This will further bolster the BSP's capacity to perform its mandate.'

Covering more than 300,000 square meters, the new BSP Complex in NCC-NGAC shall house the BSP's facilities for security printing, minting and refining, cash operations, and production of National ID, as well as other structures and facilities that will support BSP's operations.

'We are very excited that the BSP has decided to move its currency printing and mint facilities to New Clark City. A state-of-the-art facility will rise in New Clark City in the coming years-a testament to the administration's vision of developing a modern, sustainable, resilient and inclusive metropolis while decongesting Metro Manila,' said Mr. Dizon.

Also in the photo are witnesses to the signing ceremony, BSP Senior Assistant Governor and General Counsel Elmore O. Capule (lower right) and BCDA Executive Vice President Aileen Anunciacion R. Zosa (lower left).​​


In this photo, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno and BCDA President and CEO Vivencio Dizon show the signed contract of lease for new BSP Complex at New Clark City
Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:27:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aOil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half
RE
04:32aBitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade - BofA fund manager survey
RE
04:32aZambian mines ministry official says 10% of mopani's production will go towards clearing the debt to glencore
RE
04:32aNeptune Energy awarded six licences in Norway
PU
04:28aBSP Governor Diokno Assigns Deputy Governor Dakila as OIC
PU
04:28aEnd-December 2020 GIR Level Rises to US$109.8 Billion
PU
04:28aPersonal Remittances Rise by 0.1 Percent in November 2020; Cumulative Contraction Further Narrows to 0.9 Percent
PU
04:28aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP and BCDA Sign Contract of Lease for New BSP Complex at New Clark City
PU
04:26aChinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
RE
04:25aStocks race to record highs, FX rises ahead of Yellen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA
3Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
4TEAMVIEWER AG : PRESS RELEASE: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer acquires customer engagement innovator Xaleon
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ