Central Bank of Philippines : BSP and RBWC to Co-Host International Research Conference

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and US-based Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC) will hold an international research conference on September 27 to 29 with the theme, "Shifting Gears, Changing Lanes: Central Banking in a Post-Covid Economic World."

"Collaborating with colleagues in conferences such as this allows us to dig deeper on topics such as the impact of COVID-19 on central banking functions," said BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno, who will deliver the opening remarks.

The high-level virtual conference will cover central banking and dealing with the enduring impact of COVID-19; new monetary policy era for emerging markets; forecasting future crises; and payment innovation, financial inclusion and financial stability risks.

It will also tackle monetary sovereignty and the path towards the digitalization of money; climate change risk as a redefining issue for financial stability; and the global economy post-COVID.

To be attended by top officials from central banks in Asia, Europe and the US, the conference's speakers include former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers and President James Bullard of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RBWC is a non-profit organization that orchestrates an open and cross-national dialogue among high-level stakeholders committed to promoting a stable global financial architecture and to helping key institutions prepare for changes in the economic landscape.

For the registration links and other information, please see the link to the conference website, https://bit.ly/bsprbwc​.

