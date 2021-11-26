Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Philippines : Refreshed Financial Inclusion Strategy to be Launched

11/26/2021 | 10:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
Refreshed Financial Inclusion Strategy to be Launched November 26, 2021


Members of the interagency Financial Inclusion Steering Committee (FISC), led by BSP Governor and FISC Chair Benjamin E. Diokno, agreed to update the six-year-old National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) to make it more responsive to the needs of Filipinos, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable sectors.

An updated version of the current National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI), which has served as the main guide of the country's financial inclusion initiatives in the past six years, will be launched in January 2022.

In a special meeting held on 9 November 2021, the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee (FISC), the interagency body mandated under Executive Order 208 in 2016 to drive the implementation of the NSFI and chaired by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), agreed on the importance of updating the NSFI.

The NSFI was launched on July 1, 2015 to foster public-private coordination and harmonize policies and programs on financial inclusion in the country. Through the concerted efforts of the FISC and other stakeholders, the foundations of an inclusive financial system have already been laid out.

Though much progress has been made since the NSFI's launch, BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno noted that much work remains to be done to make formal financial services accessible to all. The COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid advancement of digital technology are bringing new possibilities as well as challenges in the pursuit of financial inclusion.

"As the landscape has evolved, so must the strategy. This impetus compels us to revisit the original strategy document and ensure that the NSFI remains a responsive framework for driving financial inclusion as a whole-of nation undertaking," Governor Diokno said.

The updated NSFI will cover a six-year timeframe from 2022 to 2028, with strategies translated into priority initiatives, key performance indicators, and targets. This marks a departure from the current NSFI which provides the guiding principles for promoting financial inclusion but has no timeframe and targets.

The BSP, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank, is currently conducting consultation workshops with stakeholders from various sectors to solicit feedback and inputs on the updated NSFI.

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 03:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aIndia's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum
RE
12:30aPRIME MINISTER JANEZ JAN&SCARON;A : ASEM is a unique forum for promoting cooperation between Europe and Asia
PU
11/26Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
RE
11/26Government of canada introduces new measures to address covid-19 omicron variant of concern
RE
11/26EPEX SPOT : celebrates 20 years since first Day-Ahead auction
PU
11/26China's industrial profits sustain growth in first 10 months
PU
11/26CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Refreshed Financial Inclusion Strategy to be Launched
PU
11/26Banco de la República updates its Purchase Price for Gold in the Local Market
PU
11/26BANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA : The Board of Directors of Banco de la República holds the inflation target at 3.0% for 2022
PU
11/26CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday draws U.S. shoppers but many shun stores for online
2Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash amid KKR approach
3Wall Street Week Ahead: COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
4Fed's Bostic says he remains open to faster taper and one or two rate h..
5WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak

HOT NEWS