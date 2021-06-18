Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Establishes Guidelines on Open Finance Framework

06/18/2021 | 09:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP Establishes Guidelines on Open Finance Framework June 18, 2021

​The Monetary Board (MB) approved the guidelines on Open Finance Framework which is seen as a key enabler for digital transformation and financial inclusion. The Open Finance Framework recognizes that advances in technology will facilitate the development of bespoke products and services for every Filipino using their own consumer data.

BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said that 'Open Finance is definitely not a sprint but a marathon. It will be a long and challenging run, but just like any other sport we need to properly prepare and condition ourselves to finish strong in this race.' The issuance of the Open Finance Framework is one of the initiatives under the BSP's Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, which targets to have 70 percent of Filipino adults with transaction accounts by 2023. Governor Diokno added that, 'This initiative will bring us closer to our goal of promoting an inclusive and sustainable recovery and growth for the country.'

The Open Finance Framework promotes consent-driven data portability, interoperability, and collaborative partnerships between financial institutions and fintech players. Consumers will have the power to grant access to their financial data that will shape a customer-centric product development objective. The framework covers different financial institutions and a broader array of financial products such as, but not limited to, banking products and services, investments, pensions, and insurance.

The BSP expects a tiered implementation of the framework based on data sensitivity, and types of data and data holder. The tiers are not necessarily sequential, and multiple implementations may occur at the same time. The first tier involves sharing of product and service information and other details of financial products/services that are already readily accessible online. The second tier involves sharing of subscription and new account applications information. The third tier involves sharing of account information or personal and financial information provided by a customer. The fourth tier covers transactions data, such as payments and other financial transactions data. The fifth tier covers those not covered by tiers 1-4 and other more complex financial products or use cases.

An industry led body, called the Open Finance Oversight Committee (OFOC) shall exercise governance on the activities and participants of the Open Finance ecosystem. The OFOC will be under the supervision of the Bangko Sentral. The said committee is expected to promote non-discriminatory membership by ensuring that key areas of interest of the financial industry are adequately represented in the committee and that all members and applicants for membership are treated fairly and consistently.

The Open Finance Framework is informed by the results of an industry survey conducted by the Bangko Sentral, consultations with global subject matter experts, and comparative study of regulatory landscape in other jurisdictions. This policy initiative also benefited from the support of the Financial Sector and Intellectual Property (FSIP) component of the UK's ASEAN Economic Reform Programme, which involved capacity building initiatives and technical cooperation with the BSP in implementing RegTech/SupTech tools. ​

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 01:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aTwo Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
RE
12:57aTwo apple daily execuives charged under hong kong national security law denied bail
RE
12:23aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA  : Finance Ministry refutes news media reports of alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland
PU
12:22aIndia reports 60,753 new coronavirus cases
RE
06/18Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO
RE
06/18EUROPEAN UNION  : Council adopts recommendations on the updated stability and convergence programmes
PU
06/18UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Embedding and financing climate resilience underpins Africa's recovery
PU
06/18Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO
RE
06/18CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Seven decades on, Tibet ecology a success story
PU
06/18CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES  : BSP Establishes Guidelines on Open Finance Framework
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair
4SUNWAY BERHAD : SUNWAY BERHAD : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

HOT NEWS