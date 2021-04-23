Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Philippines : BSP Fosters Digital Transformation of Financial Services

04/23/2021 | 10:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP Fosters Digital Transformation of Financial Services April 23, 2021

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank is continuously working towards a more dynamic, digital, and inclusive financial system.

During the recent General Membership Meeting of the Money Market Association of the Philippines, the Governor said in a speech delivered for him by BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier, 'Last October, the BSP issued the 2020-2023 Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap which charts initiatives toward an efficient, inclusive, safe, and secure digital payments ecosystem.'

Under the roadmap, the BSP is working with stakeholders towards converting at least half of retail payment transactions into digital form and onboarding at least 70 percent of Filipino adults to the financial system through the ownership and use of transaction accounts by 2023.

According to Governor Diokno, the BSP has also put in place a framework for establishing digital banks.

'We believe that the introduction of such institutions will increase efficiency in the delivery of financial products and services and provide greater access to currently unserved and underserved market segments,' he explained.

Aside from the digital transformation of financial services, Gov. Diokno also identified sustainable finance, reforms on key financial market benchmarks, the supervisory assessment framework, and the BSP's legislative agenda as priority areas.

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 02:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aWORLD BANK  : Online Morning Seminar #104 “Commodity Markets Outlook, April 2021”
PU
12:14aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Experts Stress the Need to Create a New Financing Model, at the Conclusion of the Thirty-Third Regional Seminar on Fiscal Policy
PU
04/23CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES  : BSP Fosters Digital Transformation of Financial Services
PU
04/23BRIAN MAST  : New Bipartisan Bill to Combat Toxic Mercury Poisoning
PU
04/23Statement by Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in follow-up to Board of Directors meeting 23 April 2021
PU
04/23Maintenance on Bank of Russia website
PU
04/23Results of monitoring of credit institutions' maximum interest rates
PU
04/23The Bank of Russia increases the key rate by 50 bp to 5.00% p.a.
PU
04/23Banking licence of JSCB Proinvestbank (JSC) revoked
PU
04/23INSURANCE COMPANIES TO INFORM CONSUMERS OF ALL COVID-19 INSURANCE TERMS : regulator's clarifications
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job
5BANK OZK : BANK OZK : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ