Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on Summary of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting (2020-63)

Services prices rose by 0.58% in September and the group's annual inflation fell by 0.99 points to 10.84%. Annual inflation declined in transport services,

In September, prices of core goods rose by 2.18% and the group's annual inflation increased by 1.66 points to 11.68%. This was led by the durable goods group, which saw a price hike of 3.70% and an annual inflation reaching 17.38%. In durable goods with high exchange rate passthrough, strong demand conditions on the back of the credit impulse also proved notable in price increases. Other core goods also witnessed a similar course and prices rose by 1.54%. Meanwhile, prices of clothing and footwear diverged from the group, following a flat course. In this period, having displayed a weaker trend compared to seasonal averages, the clothing and footwear group saw a decline in annual inflation to 6.79%.

Energy prices rose by 0.50% in September, but the group's annual inflation fell by 2.82 points to 6.77%. The base effect in natural gas prices was the main driver of this decline in annual energy inflation. International oil prices posted a decline in September, while the depreciation in the exchange rate inhibited a more favorable outlook in group inflation. Electricity prices used by the households, industry and businesses increased starting from October.

In September, consumer prices rose by 0.97% and annual inflation remained flat at 11.75%. In this period, annual inflation rose in the core goods and food groups, but declined in services and energy. In the core goods group, durable goods stood out with significant price increases in recent months, while the clothing and footwear group witnessed a weaker course in prices compared to seasonal averages. Seasonally adjusted data pointed to a relatively mild increase in services prices. Against this background, core indicators registered an uptick in annual inflation and maintained their high levels in trends, albeit some weakening.

affect the other services group. The VAT arrangement in educational services had a favorable impact on inflation in this group.

6. In October, short and medium-term inflation expectations continued to increase. The year- end inflation expectation rose by 30 basis points to 11.76%, and the 12-month-ahead inflation expectation increased by 38 basis points to 10.53%.

Factors Affecting Inflation

The recovery in economic activity continues . The industrial production index picked up by 3.4% in August month-on-month and exceeded the pre-pandemic level. High-frequency data point to a sustained recovery in September and October. While economic activity continues to increase with a wide sectoral diffusion led by sectors sensitive to financing conditions, a relatively weak course persists in tourism and related sectors. Tightening steps through liquidity management have been taken since August in order to contain the adverse effects of the rapid rebound in domestic demand, led by strong credit impulse, on external balance and inflation. Accordingly, following recent policy steps, the normalization trend observed in commercial and consumer loans has become more pronounced . Although domestic demand is expected to slow down in the upcoming period with the stabilization of pandemic-specific supportive policies, the growth outlook for the whole year has improved significantly. Exports continue to recover on the back of the competitiveness gains as well as the rebound in global demand. Meanwhile, the expected moderation in imports has started with the phasing out of pandemic-related supportive policies . The export-to-import coverage ratio excluding gold remains high. The Committee considers that the additional import demand led by the strong credit impulse will lose pace in the period ahead and the balancing effects of the real exchange rate will become more apparent. Accordingly, the strong recovery in exports of goods, relatively low levels of commodity prices and the level of the real exchange rate will support the current account balance in the upcoming periods . The Committee underscored the importance of the course of the current account balance in terms of a lasting recovery in economic activity and macrofinancial stability. The recovery in economic activity has a positive effect on the labor market. In the July period, non-farm employment recorded an increase across sectors. Meanwhile, only half of the employment loss in the second quarter has been compensated for in seasonally adjusted terms. In this period, the labor force participation rate posted an increase on the back of economic recovery, and unemployment rates receded. Leading indicators reveal that new job posts increased and employment opportunities continued to improve.

Monetary Policy and Risks

11. While global economic activity has shown signs of partial recovery in the third quarter following the normalization steps taken by several countries, uncertainties on global economic recovery persist due to the continued spread of the pandemic. The recently elevated pandemic-related restrictions in the European countries keep downside risks to external demand and export outlook in place. Moreover, uncertainties remain regarding the possible effects of the pandemic and health measures on consumption habits and general spending behavior. In case normalization takes a long time or a second wave in the pandemic breaks out in the upcoming period, the nascent recovery in global economy may be interrupted and fluctuations in the global risk appetite may be observed.

2