Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Press Release on the Appointment of New Governor (2020-66)

Press Release on the Appointment of New Governor

7 November 2020, No: 2020-66

With a decree published in Official Gazette No.31297 dated 7 November 2020, Mr. Naci Ağbal has been appointed as Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

At the takeover ceremony, Governor Ağbal thanked Murat Uysal and Mr. Uysal wished Governor Ağbal all the best and every success in his new post.

Governor Naci Ağbal's resume can be accessed here.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

İdare Merkezi

Hacı Bayram Mah. İstiklal Cad. No:10 06050

Ulus Altındağ Ankara 0312 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr