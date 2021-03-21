Central Bank of Republic of Turkey : Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu's Written Statement

Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu's Written Statement

21 March 2021

Under the duties and powers laid down by law, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will continue to use the monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation.

The decline in inflation will foster macroeconomic stability through the fall in country risk premiums and a permanent improvement in financing costs, and will contribute to the development of conditions essential for sustainable growth that would enhance investment, production, exports and employment.

Accordingly, Monetary Policy Committee Meetings will be held as previously scheduled and announced to the public. In line with the transparency and predictability principles in policies, communication channels will be used effectively to address all the stakeholders.

