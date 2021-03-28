Central Bank of Seychelles : CBS and UN Youth - Seychelles co-host financial education workshop for the hearing-impaired as part of activities for Global Money Week

CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES

P. O. Box 701, Victoria, Seychelles

Tel: + (248) 4 282 000; Fax: + (248) 4 226 104

Website: www.cbs.sc

PRESS COMMUNIQUÉ

Victoria - March 28, 2021

CBS and UN Youth - Seychelles co-host financial education workshop for the hearing-impaired as part of activities for Global Money Week

The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) and UN Youth - Seychelles co-hosted a financial education workshop for a group of hearing-impaired participants as part of activities to mark Global Money Week 2021. This was held on Saturday March 27, 2021, at the Central Bank Building in Victoria.

The workshop, one of the last activities for this year's commemoration, sought to consolidate efforts to make financial education more inclusive, especially for the youth and the socially and financially vulnerable - two of the four target segments identified in the National Financial Education Strategy 2017-2020.

The 18 participants present indicated their desire to broaden their knowledge and understanding of various financial-related topics, including how to budget, manage their money, manage a business and control their spending.

The main presenter, Mr Wellington Manjengwa - who has many years of experience working in the financial services sector - focused his presentation on managing one's financial wellbeing and developing healthy financial habits. Topics of interest covered included the definition of money, the importance of setting financial goals, the need and ways to budget, and the importance of saving and investing.

There were also two presentations by CBS; the first focusing on its role, the institutions that fall under CBS' regulatory purview, and the various products and services offered by the banks.

The second presentation was an interactive session on getting to know the different denominations that make up the current family of notes and coins, including the basic security features of the notes.

Through the assistance of Mrs Anita Gardner, Chairperson of the Association for People with Hearing Impairment, acting as the sign language interpreter, the participants also asked questions and shared challenges encountered when accessing financial services and products, putting forth some proposals that would enhance their experience.

Addressing the participants, the CBS Governor, Ms Caroline Abel, emphasised the institution's efforts to ensure that everyone, irrespective of their circumstances, is empowered to make their own financial transactions and participate actively in the economy.

"This workshop has provided us with great insight into how we can increase the involvement and participation of people with hearing impairments within the financial system. Such collaboration should be maintained to ensure that you are equipped to participate actively in the economy and why not even develop a career within the financial sector. We look forward to your assistance in highlighting the specific needs of people with hearing impairments so that together, we can enhance their access to financial services and products," said Ms Abel, while also encouraging the participants to apply the newly acquired knowledge.

Speaking on behalf of UN Youth - Seychelles, Ms Amy Jean noted that the organisation is pleased to have been able to reach out to the Association of People with Hearing Impairment as it continues to promote financial education in Seychelles through the Global Money Week initiative.

"With this year's theme being 'Take care of yourself, take care of your money', greater emphasis should be placed on financial education, at a time when economies are suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," added Ms Jean.

Global Money Week was initiated in 2012 and first commemorated in Seychelles in 2018, led by UN Youth - Seychelles. The CBS has supported the initiative and collaborated with UN Youth - Seychelles on various activities over the past four years to help empower the younger generation with the knowledge to ensure their financial wellbeing and resilience.