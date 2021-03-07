Central Bank of Seychelles : Notice - Business Continuity Test

CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES
NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC
The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) would like to inform the public that it will be performing a test on its standby generator on Tuesday March 09, 2021, from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.
There may be minimal interruptions to the CBS' IT infrastructure and telephone system during the testing period. Banking platforms linked to the CBS system may also experience service interruptions during this time.
The testing of the standby generator, which is scheduled on a monthly basis, is an essential part of CBS' Business Continuity Plan.
The CBS would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Seychelles published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 17:20:03 UTC.