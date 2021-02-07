Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Solomon Islands : Temotu Province in support of new insurance bill

02/07/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) was in Temotu Province last week to conduct a consultation workshop on insurance.

The consultation, which is part of the on-going nation-wide review for a new insurance bill was conducted on Monday 25th January at the Anglican Church of Melanesia (ACOM) conference room, in Lata with members of the provincial government, local stakeholders and business owners.

CBSI Governor Dr. Luke Forau travelled with Team CBSI to Lata to promote and speak directly about the requirements needed for the drafting of the initial insurance policy.

Dr. Luke Forau, who is on his fourth provincial tour since taking office as CBSI Governor, made use of the opportunity to discuss about the overall importance of the insurance, in terms of supporting and safe-guarding policy holders.

'As the Controller of Insurance, my presence here in Lata is an indication of how we value your contribution. Importantly, it also allows my team and myself to engage with you and explain directly or clarify any issues or questions you might have about the insurance sector in the country', Governor Luke explained.

'Your input into this consultation will form part of the policy, that will help draft our new Insurance Bill. We want to factor in all the different contributions from around the country before finalizing this piece of legislation', Governor Luke added.

The insurance bill, amongst others, is part of the several financial system legislations that is being pursued for full review by CBSI and stakeholders, mainly to update all to current practices and standards.

Speaking in response to Governor, Temotu Province Deputy Premiere Hon. Nickson Lanoli expressed gratitude for Dr. Luke Forau's decision to travel to Lata with the CBSI team. Hon. Lanoli, highlighted that this showed the Governors commitment to the current work to help improve this sector, and called for participants to embrace and support the efforts from CBSI.

Hon. Laloli assured the Governor that Temotu Province is in support of this review process and reiterated the need for the insurance industry to be inclusive.

Participants of the consultation made it clear that they were in support of the review and contributed their take on insurance. Several made commentaries on developing insurance packages that are tailored to or suited the needs and capacity of ordinary or rural based citizens.

The work is expected to continue throughout the year with follow up round of consultations to be conducted, before the draft bill is presented to government for finalization and tabling in parliament.

The consultation was completed with a Q&A session and was followed up with a small program hosted by the Temotu Provincial Government for Governor and his team.

Ends//

For more information, please contact:

Central Bank of Solomon Islands | P.O. BOX 634 | Honiara | Ph: (677) 21791 | Email: info@cbsi.com.sb | Website: www.cbsi.com.sb

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Solomon Islands published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 22:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aCENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA : Response to Regulatory Directive on Cryptocurrencies
PU
11:27aCBSI supports Luesalemba School
PU
11:27aCENTRAL BANK OF SOLOMON ISLANDS : Temotu Province in support of new insurance bill
PU
10:08aElliott management looks to raise more than $1 bln for a SPAC- WSJ
RE
09:45aElliott Management Explores Raising A SPAC- WSJ
RE
09:14aECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Inflation, Unemployment and GDP
DJ
08:52aU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 460,582 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
08:34aCovid-19's Hit to State, Local Revenues Smaller Than Many Feared -- Update
DJ
08:23aBiden Won't Lift Iran Sanctions to Bring Tehran Back to Negotiating Table -- 4th Update
DJ
08:09aDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO SYRIA : My visit to Moscow and the future of EU-Russia relations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : REFILE-UPDATE 1-China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech g..
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Tightening Oil Supplies Inject New Momentum Into Price Rally
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DGAP-ADHOC: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ