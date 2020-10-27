Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Calling Applications for the Post of Notarial Clerk in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

10/27/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

CALLING APPLICATIONS FOR THE POST OF

NOTARIAL CLERK IN THE

CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA (CBSL)

This refers to the advertisement in the CBSL web site and published in Sunday Observer, Sunday Times, Sunday Lankadeepa, Sunday Divaina, Sunday Veerakesari and Thinakaran Vaaramanjari on 04.10.2020, and Daily Mirror, Daily News, Lankadeepa, Dinamina, Veerakesari and Thinakkural on 07.10.2020.

Since several prospective candidates have informed that they have diculties in sending the applications for the above post by registered post, as mentioned in the advertisement, due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, such applicants are requested to send a scanned copy of the duly lled application with all required documents as specied in the advertisement, to dhr@cbsl.lk on or before 28.10.2020.

Please kindly note that CBSL will not take the responsibility of not receiving or delays in receiving such applications due to technical errors.

Director - Human Resources

Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

Telephone: 011-2477330, Fax: 011-2477715

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 16:14:00 UTC

