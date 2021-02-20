Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Consulatancy Services to Amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act

02/20/2021 | 08:52am EST
TENDER NOTICE

CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO AMEND THE PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT SYSTEMS ACT

Tender Number

LK-CBSL-217246-CS-CQS

Tender Description

Consultancy Services to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, No 28 of 2005 for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Bid closing and opening

Date : 22 March 2021 Time : 1500 Hrs.

Location : Head O ce Building, Central Bank of Sri Lanka,

No 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo-01, Sri Lanka

For further information please refer https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders or contact: +94 11 2477337 or +94 11 2398754

Project Team, Financial Sector Modernization Project

Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 13:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
