Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Consulatancy Services to Amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act

TENDER NOTICE
CONSULTANCY SERVICES TO AMEND THE PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT SYSTEMS ACT
|
Tender Number
|
LK-CBSL-217246-CS-CQS
|
Tender Description
|
Consultancy Services to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, No 28 of 2005 for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
Bid closing and opening
|
Date : 22 March 2021 Time : 1500 Hrs.
Location : Head O ce Building, Central Bank of Sri Lanka,
No 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo-01, Sri Lanka
For further information please refer https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders or contact: +94 11 2477337 or +94 11 2398754
Project Team, Financial Sector Modernization Project
Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 13:51:02 UTC.