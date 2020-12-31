Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Inflation in December 2020 - CCPI

Non-food
Headline
Food
Statistics Department
2020.12.31
CCPI based Inflation increased marginally to 4.2 per cent in December 2020
Headline Inflation
Year-on-year Inflation : 4.2%
Annual Average Inflation : 4.6%
Monthly Change : 0.66%
Core Inflation
Year-on-year Inflation : 3.5%
Annual Average Inflation : 3.1%
Monthly Change : 0.1%
|
|
|
Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in
|
|
18.0
|
|
CCPI
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
cent
|
12.0
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per
|
6.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on- year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1 increased marginally to 4.2 per cent in December 2020 from 4.1 per cent in November 2020. This was driven by monthly increase of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 9.2 per cent in December 2020 from 10.3 per cent in November 2020. However, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 2.0 per cent in December 2020 from 1.6 per cent in November 2020.
The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent in December 2020 for the third consecutive month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 0.66 per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cent in December 2020. This was due to price
|
|
|
Contribution to Month-on-Month %
|
increases observed in items of both Food and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in CCPI
|
Non-food
|
|
categories.
|
Moreover,
|
monthly
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.66
|
changes
|
of
|
Food and
|
Non-food
|
categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
recorded
|
at
|
0.45
|
per cent and 0.22
|
per cent,
|
Per cent
|
0.5
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively, in December 2020. Accordingly,
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
within the Food
|
category, prices of coconut,
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
vegetables
|
and
|
rice increased in
|
December
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020. Meanwhile, prices of items in the Non-
|
|
|
Nov-20
|
|
Dec-20
|
|
|
|
|
Food category recorded an increase during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food
|
|
Non-food
|
month mainly due to price increases observed in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Transport (bus fare) and Health (private medical doctor fee) sub-categories.
The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 3.5 per cent in December 2020 from 3.0 per cent in November 2020. However, annual average core inflation declined marginally to 3.1 per cent in December 2020 from 3.2 per cent in November 2020.
1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.
Data Annexure:
Table 1: Movements of the CCPI
Base: 2013 = 100
|
|
|
Index Number
|
Monthly Percentage
|
Year-on-Year
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
Change
|
Percentage Change
|
Percentage Change
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
CCPI
|
|
|
|
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
January
|
122.8
|
125.6
|
-0.1
|
0.6
|
5.8
|
3.5
|
6.6
|
5.6
|
|
February
|
121.9
|
125.8
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
4.5
|
3.5
|
6.4
|
5.3
|
|
March
|
121.4
|
125.9
|
-0.4
|
0.1
|
4.2
|
3.4
|
6.1
|
5.0
|
|
April
|
121.5
|
126.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
3.8
|
3.5
|
5.9
|
4.7
|
|
May
|
122.9
|
126.4
|
1.2
|
0.2
|
4.0
|
3.2
|
5.7
|
4.5
|
|
June
|
125.4
|
127.0
|
2.0
|
0.5
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
5.6
|
4.4
|
|
July
|
125.8
|
127.3
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
5.4
|
3.9
|
5.6
|
4.3
|
|
August
|
125.8
|
127.5
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
5.9
|
3.7
|
5.6
|
4.1
|
|
September
|
124.9
|
128.0
|
-0.7
|
0.4
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
5.4
|
3.9
|
|
October
|
124.6
|
128.1
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
3.1
|
3.8
|
5.0
|
3.8
|
|
November
|
126.2
|
128.9
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
4.6
|
3.6
|
|
December
|
126.3
|
128.8
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
2.8
|
3.1
|
4.3
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
January
|
127.4
|
132.5
|
0.9
|
2.9
|
3.7
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
|
February
|
126.8
|
132.6
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
3.8
|
|
March
|
126.6
|
133.0
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
4.3
|
5.6
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
|
April
|
127.0
|
133.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
4.5
|
5.5
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
|
May
|
129.0
|
134.2
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
5.0
|
6.2
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
|
June
|
130.2
|
134.4
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
3.8
|
5.8
|
4.2
|
4.7
|
|
July
|
130.0
|
134.6
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
5.7
|
4.0
|
4.8
|
|
August
|
130.1
|
134.6
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
3.4
|
5.6
|
3.8
|
5.0
|
|
September
|
131.1
|
135.2
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
3.9
|
5.1
|
|
October
|
131.3
|
135.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
4.0
|
5.3
|
|
November
|
131.7
|
135.5
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
4.4
|
5.1
|
4.1
|
5.4
|
|
December
|
132.4
|
135.0
|
0.5
|
-0.4
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.3
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
January
|
134.6
|
136.5
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
5.7
|
3.0
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
|
February
|
134.6
|
136.9
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
6.2
|
3.2
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
|
March
|
133.4
|
136.9
|
-0.9
|
0.0
|
5.4
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
4.9
|
|
April
|
133.6
|
137.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
5.2
|
3.1
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
|
May
|
134.2
|
138.1
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
4.4
|
|
June
|
135.3
|
138.6
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
3.9
|
3.1
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
|
July
|
135.4
|
138.9
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
4.2
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
4.0
|
|
August
|
135.4
|
138.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
4.1
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
|
September
|
136.3
|
139.1
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
3.6
|
|
October
|
136.5
|
139.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
3.4
|
|
November
|
137.1
|
139.6
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
4.1
|
3.0
|
4.6
|
3.2
|
|
December
|
138.0
|
139.7
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
4.6
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Department of Census and Statistics
