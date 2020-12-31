Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Inflation in December 2020 - CCPI

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on- year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1 increased marginally to 4.2 per cent in December 2020 from 4.1 per cent in November 2020. This was driven by monthly increase of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 9.2 per cent in December 2020 from 10.3 per cent in November 2020. However, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 2.0 per cent in December 2020 from 1.6 per cent in November 2020.

The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent in December 2020 for the third consecutive month.