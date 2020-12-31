Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Inflation in December 2020 - CCPI

12/31/2020 | 08:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Non-food
Headline
Food

Statistics Department

2020.12.31

CCPI based Inflation increased marginally to 4.2 per cent in December 2020

Headline Inflation

Year-on-year Inflation : 4.2%

Annual Average Inflation : 4.6%

Monthly Change : 0.66%

Core Inflation

Year-on-year Inflation : 3.5%

Annual Average Inflation : 3.1%

Monthly Change : 0.1%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

18.0

CCPI

15.0

cent

12.0

9.0

Per

6.0

3.0

0.0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

-3.0

2019

2020

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on- year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100)1 increased marginally to 4.2 per cent in December 2020 from 4.1 per cent in November 2020. This was driven by monthly increase of prices of items in both Food and Non-food categories. Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 9.2 per cent in December 2020 from 10.3 per cent in November 2020. However, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 2.0 per cent in December 2020 from 1.6 per cent in November 2020.

The change in the CCPI measured on an annual average basis remained unchanged at 4.6 per cent in December 2020 for the third consecutive month.

Monthly change of CCPI recorded at 0.66 per

cent in December 2020. This was due to price

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

increases observed in items of both Food and

Change in CCPI

Non-food

categories.

Moreover,

monthly

0.7

0.66

changes

of

Food and

Non-food

categories

0.6

recorded

at

0.45

per cent and 0.22

per cent,

Per cent

0.5

0.48

0.4

respectively, in December 2020. Accordingly,

0.3

within the Food

category, prices of coconut,

0.2

vegetables

and

rice increased in

December

0.1

0.0

2020. Meanwhile, prices of items in the Non-

Nov-20

Dec-20

Food category recorded an increase during the

Food

Non-food

month mainly due to price increases observed in

the Transport (bus fare) and Health (private medical doctor fee) sub-categories.

The core inflation (Y-o-Y), which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 3.5 per cent in December 2020 from 3.0 per cent in November 2020. However, annual average core inflation declined marginally to 3.1 per cent in December 2020 from 3.2 per cent in November 2020.

1The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the CCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly Percentage

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

CCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2018

January

122.8

125.6

-0.1

0.6

5.8

3.5

6.6

5.6

February

121.9

125.8

-0.7

0.2

4.5

3.5

6.4

5.3

March

121.4

125.9

-0.4

0.1

4.2

3.4

6.1

5.0

April

121.5

126.2

0.1

0.2

3.8

3.5

5.9

4.7

May

122.9

126.4

1.2

0.2

4.0

3.2

5.7

4.5

June

125.4

127.0

2.0

0.5

4.4

3.4

5.6

4.4

July

125.8

127.3

0.3

0.2

5.4

3.9

5.6

4.3

August

125.8

127.5

0.0

0.2

5.9

3.7

5.6

4.1

September

124.9

128.0

-0.7

0.4

4.3

3.8

5.4

3.9

October

124.6

128.1

-0.2

0.1

3.1

3.8

5.0

3.8

November

126.2

128.9

1.3

0.6

3.3

3.4

4.6

3.6

December

126.3

128.8

0.1

-0.1

2.8

3.1

4.3

3.5

2019

January

127.4

132.5

0.9

2.9

3.7

5.5

4.1

3.7

February

126.8

132.6

-0.5

0.1

4.0

5.4

4.1

3.8

March

126.6

133.0

-0.2

0.3

4.3

5.6

4.1

4.0

April

127.0

133.1

0.3

0.1

4.5

5.5

4.1

4.2

May

129.0

134.2

1.6

0.8

5.0

6.2

4.2

4.4

June

130.2

134.4

0.9

0.1

3.8

5.8

4.2

4.7

July

130.0

134.6

-0.2

0.1

3.3

5.7

4.0

4.8

August

130.1

134.6

0.1

0.0

3.4

5.6

3.8

5.0

September

131.1

135.2

0.8

0.4

5.0

5.6

3.9

5.1

October

131.3

135.2

0.2

0.0

5.4

5.5

4.0

5.3

November

131.7

135.5

0.3

0.2

4.4

5.1

4.1

5.4

December

132.4

135.0

0.5

-0.4

4.8

4.8

4.3

5.5

2020

January

134.6

136.5

1.7

1.1

5.7

3.0

4.5

5.3

February

134.6

136.9

0.0

0.3

6.2

3.2

4.6

5.1

March

133.4

136.9

-0.9

0.0

5.4

2.9

4.7

4.9

April

133.6

137.2

0.1

0.2

5.2

3.1

4.8

4.7

May

134.2

138.1

0.4

0.7

4.0

2.9

4.7

4.4

June

135.3

138.6

0.8

0.4

3.9

3.1

4.7

4.2

July

135.4

138.9

0.1

0.2

4.2

3.2

4.8

4.0

August

135.4

138.9

0.0

0.0

4.1

3.2

4.8

3.8

September

136.3

139.1

0.7

0.1

4.0

2.9

4.7

3.6

October

136.5

139.2

0.1

0.1

4.0

3.0

4.6

3.4

November

137.1

139.6

0.4

0.3

4.1

3.0

4.6

3.2

December

138.0

139.7

0.7

0.1

4.2

3.5

4.6

3.1

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 13:54:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
