Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Inflation in October 2020 - NCPI

11/23/2020 | 10:27am EST
Statistics Department

2020.11.23

NCPI based Inflation decreased in October 2020

Headline Inflation

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-

Year-on-year inflation : 5.5%

year (Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer

Annual Average inflation : 6.2%

Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 5.5

Monthly Change : 0.1%

per cent in October 2020 from 6.4 per cent in

Core Inflation

September 2020. This was due to the statistical

Year-on-year inflation : 4.5%

effect of the high base prevailed in October 2019.

Annual Average inflation : 4.2%

Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to

Monthly Change : 0.1%

10.6 per cent in October 2020 from 12.7 per cent

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

in September 2020, whereas Non-food inflation

20.0

NCPI

(Y-o-Y) increased marginally to 1.5 per cent in

15.0

October 2020 from 1.4 per cent in September

Per cent

10.0

2020.

5.0

The change in the NCPI measured on an annual

0.0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun Jul Aug Sep

Oct

average basis remained unchanged at 6.2 per

-5.0

cent in October 2020.

2019

2020

-10.0

Headline

Food

Non-food

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at 0.1 per cent

in October 2020. This was mainly due to

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

increases observed in prices of items in Food

Change in NCPI

category. Accordingly, within the Food category,

1.0

0.8

0.8

increases were observed mainly in the prices of

cent

0.6

big onion and rice during October 2020. However,

prices of fresh fruits and fresh fish recorded

Per

0.4

0.2

0.1

declines during the month.

0.0

Further, core inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 4.5

Sep-20

Oct-20

Food

Non-food

per cent in October 2020 from 4.8 per cent in

September 2020, while annual average core

inflation decreased marginally to 4.2 per cent in October 2020 from 4.3 per cent in September 2020.

1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the NCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly Percentage

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2018

January

125.8

123.9

-0.6

0.1

5.4

2.1

7.6

4.5

February

123.7

124.4

-1.7

0.4

3.2

2.0

7.2

4.1

March

122.8

124.6

-0.7

0.2

2.8

1.9

6.7

3.6

April

122.9

124.8

0.1

0.2

1.6

1.9

6.1

3.3

May

124.3

125.1

1.1

0.2

2.1

1.7

5.7

3.1

June

126.5

125.3

1.8

0.2

2.5

1.8

5.3

2.9

July

126.6

125.7

0.1

0.3

3.4

2.3

5.1

2.7

August

125.4

126.3

-0.9

0.5

2.5

2.7

4.7

2.5

September

124.4

126.9

-0.8

0.5

0.9

3.1

4.0

2.4

October

124.9

127.3

0.4

0.3

0.1

3.4

3.3

2.4

November

127.7

127.6

2.2

0.2

1.0

3.1

2.7

2.4

December

127.1

127.6

-0.5

0.0

0.4

3.1

2.1

2.4

2019

January

127.3

130.2

0.2

2.0

1.2

5.1

1.8

2.7

February

126.7

131.3

-0.5

0.8

2.4

5.5

1.7

3.0

March

126.4

131.8

-0.2

0.4

2.9

5.8

1.7

3.3

April

127.3

132.6

0.7

0.6

3.6

6.3

1.9

3.7

May

128.7

133.0

1.1

0.3

3.5

6.3

2.0

4.0

June

129.2

133.0

0.4

0.0

2.1

6.1

2.0

4.4

July

129.4

133.4

0.2

0.3

2.2

6.1

1.9

4.7

August

129.7

133.7

0.2

0.2

3.4

5.9

2.0

5.0

September

130.6

134.0

0.7

0.2

5.0

5.6

2.3

5.2

October

131.9

134.4

1.0

0.3

5.6

5.6

2.8

5.4

November

132.9

134.6

0.8

0.1

4.1

5.5

3.0

5.6

December

135.0

134.2

1.6

-0.3

6.2

5.2

3.5

5.7

2020

January

137.0

135.3

1.5

0.8

7.6

3.9

4.1

5.6

February

137.0

135.8

0.0

0.4

8.1

3.4

4.5

5.5

March

135.2

136.0

-1.3

0.1

7.0

3.2

4.9

5.2

April

134.8

136.9

-0.3

0.7

5.9

3.2

5.1

5.0

May

135.4

137.9

0.4

0.7

5.2

3.7

5.2

4.8

June

137.3

138.9

1.4

0.7

6.3

4.4

5.6

4.6

July

137.3

139.4

0.0

0.4

6.1

4.5

5.9

4.5

August

137.8

139.9

0.4

0.4

6.2

4.6

6.1

4.4

September

138.9

140.4

0.8

0.4

6.4

4.8

6.2

4.3

October

139.1

140.5

0.1

0.1

5.5

4.5

6.2

4.2

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 15:26:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
