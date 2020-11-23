Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Inflation in October 2020 - NCPI

|
|
Headline Inflation
|
|
|
|
Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year inflation : 5.5%
|
|
|
year (Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average inflation : 6.2%
|
|
Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 5.5
|
|
|
|
Monthly Change : 0.1%
|
|
|
per cent in October 2020 from 6.4 per cent in
|
|
Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
September 2020. This was due to the statistical
|
|
|
|
Year-on-year inflation : 4.5%
|
|
|
effect of the high base prevailed in October 2019.
|
|
|
|
Annual Average inflation : 4.2%
|
|
Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to
|
|
|
|
Monthly Change : 0.1%
|
|
|
10.6 per cent in October 2020 from 12.7 per cent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in
|
|
in September 2020, whereas Non-food inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
NCPI
|
|
|
(Y-o-Y) increased marginally to 1.5 per cent in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
October 2020 from 1.4 per cent in September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per cent
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
The change in the NCPI measured on an annual
|
|
|
0.0
|
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr
|
May Jun Jul Aug Sep
|
Oct
|
average basis remained unchanged at 6.2 per
|
|
-5.0
|
cent in October 2020.
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10.0
|
Headline
|
Food
|
Non-food
|
Monthly change of NCPI recorded at 0.1 per cent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in October 2020. This was mainly due to
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Month-on-Month %
|
|
increases observed in prices of items in Food
|
|
|
|
Change in NCPI
|
|
|
category. Accordingly, within the Food category,
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
increases were observed mainly in the prices of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cent
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
big onion and rice during October 2020. However,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
prices of fresh fruits and fresh fish recorded
|
Per
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
declines during the month.
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
Further, core inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 4.5
|
|
|
|
Sep-20
|
Oct-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food
|
Non-food
|
|
per cent in October 2020 from 4.8 per cent in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 2020, while annual average core
|
inflation decreased marginally to 4.2 per cent in October 2020 from 4.3 per cent in September 2020.