Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Inflation in October 2020 - NCPI

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-

year (Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer

per cent in October 2020 from 6.4 per cent in

September 2020. This was due to the statistical

effect of the high base prevailed in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to

10.6 per cent in October 2020 from 12.7 per cent

in September 2020, whereas Non-food inflation

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

(Y-o-Y) increased marginally to 1.5 per cent in

October 2020 from 1.4 per cent in September

The change in the NCPI measured on an annual

average basis remained unchanged at 6.2 per

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at 0.1 per cent

in October 2020. This was mainly due to

increases observed in prices of items in Food

category. Accordingly, within the Food category,

increases were observed mainly in the prices of

big onion and rice during October 2020. However,

prices of fresh fruits and fresh fish recorded

declines during the month.

Further, core inflation (Y-o-Y) decreased to 4.5

per cent in October 2020 from 4.8 per cent in