Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 21 September 2021

09/21/2021 | 06:52am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.09.21

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.96

5.93

Minimum Rate (%)

5.90

5.88

Maximum Rate (%)

6.00

5.97

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

36,900

15,008

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

35,900

15,008

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

71,660

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

272,510

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

1,330,316.46

Book Value (Rs. million)

1,291,171.68

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS