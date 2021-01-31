Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Providing of Catering Services to Centre for Banking Studies, Central Bank of Sri Lanka

TENDER NOTICE
PROVIDING OF CATERING SERVICES TO
CENTRE FOR BANKING STUDIES, CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA
Reference Number
Description
Closing of Bid Submission and Bid Opening
09/04/055/2020/001
Tender for providing of catering services to Centre for Banking Studies, Central Bank of Sri Lanka no. 58, Sri Jayawardenepura Mw, Rajagiriya during the period from 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2022.
|
Date
|
:
|
22 February 2021
|
Time
|
:
|
1430 hrs.
Bid Document can be downloaded from CBSL Website. Duly lled Bid Documents has to be emailed to procsec@cbsl.lk
The Bid Opening will be held online.
For further information please refer https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders
or contact Assistant Secretary on 011-2477300
Assistant Director, Centre for Banking Studies on 011-2477804
Secretary - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
