Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Provision of Transport Services to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

TENDER NOTICE
PROVISION OF TRANSPORT SERVICES TO THE
CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA
Tender Number
Tender Description
Bid closing and opening
FMD/TRAN/CAB/01
Tender for Provision of Transport Services to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for 2021/2022
|
Date
|
:
|
11th January 2021
|
Time
|
:
|
1430 hrs.
For further information please refer
https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders or contact Senior Assistant Director, Facilities Management Department on telephone no. 0112477346.
Director, Facilities Management Department
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
