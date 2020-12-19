Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Provision of Transport Services to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

12/19/2020 | 09:26pm EST
TENDER NOTICE

PROVISION OF TRANSPORT SERVICES TO THE

CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

Tender Number

Tender Description

Bid closing and opening

FMD/TRAN/CAB/01

Tender for Provision of Transport Services to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for 2021/2022

Date

:

11th January 2021

Time

:

1430 hrs.

For further information please refer

https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders or contact Senior Assistant Director, Facilities Management Department on telephone no. 0112477346.

Director, Facilities Management Department

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

