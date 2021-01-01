Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 06 January 2021

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA
ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS
Rs. 40,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction
on 06th January 2021
The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.
|
Maturity Period
|
91 Days
|
182 Days
|
364 Days
|
Total
|
ISIN*
|
LKA09121D098 LKA18221G098
|
LKA36422A077***
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)
|
10,000
|
5,000
|
25,000
|
40,000
|
Maximum yield rate for
|
4.71
|
4.80
|
|
5.05
|
|
acceptance (%) **
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Auction
|
|
:
|
06th January 2021
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
:
|
08th January 2021
|
|
Date of Issue
|
|
:
|
08th January 2021
|
|
Closing date and time of bid submission
|
: Wednesday 06th January 2021, at 11.00 a.m.
|
Minimum amount of a bid
|
: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of
|
|
|
|
Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.
Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the
electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating
amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount
on offer at this auction.
The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following
Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks
|
Acuity Securities Ltd.
|
2206297
|
NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd
|
2425010
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
2541938
|
People's Bank
|
2206783
|
Capital Alliance Ltd
|
2317777
|
Sampath Bank PLC
|
2305842
|
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
|
2332319
|
Seylan Bank PLC
|
2456340
|
First Capital Treasuries PLC
|
2639883
|
WealthTrust Securities Ltd
|
2675096
-
International Securities Identification Number
-
The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.
-
New holiday treatment for Treasury Bill maturities applies, i.e. effective from 2022, in the event the maturity falls on a bank holiday, payments will be made on the immediate following business day.
|
Issuing Office
|
M. Z. M. Aazim
|
Public Debt Department
|
Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt
|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
|
|
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.
|
|
Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax: +94 11 2477687
|
|
Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 11:07:02 UTC