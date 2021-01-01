Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 06 January 2021

01/01/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF SRI LANKA

ISSUE OF TREASURY BILLS

Rs. 40,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction

on 06th January 2021

The details of Treasury bill issues are as follows.

Maturity Period

91 Days

182 Days

364 Days

Total

ISIN*

LKA09121D098 LKA18221G098

LKA36422A077***

Amount Offered (Rs. Mn.)

10,000

5,000

25,000

40,000

Maximum yield rate for

4.71

4.80

5.05

acceptance (%) **

Date of Auction

:

06th January 2021

Date of Settlement

:

08th January 2021

Date of Issue

:

08th January 2021

Closing date and time of bid submission

: Wednesday 06th January 2021, at 11.00 a.m.

Minimum amount of a bid

: Rupees five million (Rs. 5,000,000/-) and multiples of

Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000/-) there onwards.

Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the

electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating

amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount

on offer at this auction.

The general public is invited to purchaseTreasury bills from the following

Primary Dealers or any other Licensed Commercial Banks

Acuity Securities Ltd.

2206297

NSB Fund Management Co. Ltd

2425010

Bank of Ceylon

2541938

People's Bank

2206783

Capital Alliance Ltd

2317777

Sampath Bank PLC

2305842

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

2332319

Seylan Bank PLC

2456340

First Capital Treasuries PLC

2639883

WealthTrust Securities Ltd

2675096

  • International Securities Identification Number
  • The rates specified may be subject to adjustment in the event of policy decisions and publicized accordingly in the CBSL web advertisement.
  • New holiday treatment for Treasury Bill maturities applies, i.e. effective from 2022, in the event the maturity falls on a bank holiday, payments will be made on the immediate following business day.

Issuing Office

M. Z. M. Aazim

Public Debt Department

Superintendent / Registrar of Public Debt

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

Telephone: +94 11 2477011 Fax: +94 11 2477687

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 01 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 11:07:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aIndian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18 - RBI
RE
06:34aIraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
06:30aAlgeria's Sonatrach plans $40 billion in investment over five years
RE
06:27aNigeria naira futures hit record low for five-year settlement
RE
06:22aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR sensitizes Sokoto residents on safe handling of cooking gas
PU
06:13aIn dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
RE
06:08aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Rs. 40,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 06 January 2021
PU
06:04aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain
RE
05:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
PU
05:43aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Retail Price of Petroleum Products For The Period of 01 January 2021 until 08 January 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
3Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. STOCKS IN 2020: A year for the history books, in charts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ