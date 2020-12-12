Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Supply and Delivery of Label Printing Sticker Rolls (Adhesive Label Rolls) and Printer Ribbons

TENDER NOTICE
SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF LABEL PRINTING STICKER ROLLS(ADHESIVE LABEL ROLLS) AND PRINTER RIBBONS
Reference Number
Description
Closing of Bid Submission and Bid Opening
09/04/018/2020/001
Supply and delivery of Label Printing Sticker Rolls (Adhesive Label Rolls) and Printer Ribbons for the Currency Processing System at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Date
: 04 January 2021
Time
:
1430 hrs.
Location
: Head Oce Building, Central Bank of Sri Lanka,
No 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo-01
For further information please refer https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders
or contact Assistant Secretary on 011-2477300
Secretary - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 03:00:04 UTC