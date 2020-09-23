Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Tender Notice on Supplying, Installing, Commissioning and Handing Over of IP Based CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya

TENDER NOTICE
Tender Number
FMD/ENG/RP/2020/02
Tender Description
Supplying, installing, commissioning and handing over of IP Based
CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre,
Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya.
Bid Closing and
Date : 15th October 2020
Opening
Time: 1430 Hrs.
Location :
Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo-01.
Pre-bid Meeting
Date : 07th October 2020
Time: 1000 Hrs.
Location : Centre for Banking Studies, Central Bank of Sri Lanka,
No. 58, Sri Jayewardenepura Mawatha, Rajagiriya.
For further information please refer https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders or contact Maintenance & Project Engineer on 011 2477476.
Director, Facilities Management Department, Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
Disclaimer
