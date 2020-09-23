Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Tender Notice on Supplying, Installing, Commissioning and Handing Over of IP Based CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya

09/23/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

TENDER NOTICE

Tender Number

FMD/ENG/RP/2020/02

Tender Description

Supplying, installing, commissioning and handing over of IP Based

CCTV System for Sovereign Study Centre,

Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Rajagiriya.

Bid Closing and

Date : 15th October 2020

Opening

Time: 1430 Hrs.

Location :

.

Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo-01.

Pre-bid Meeting

Date : 07th October 2020

Time: 1000 Hrs.

Location : Centre for Banking Studies, Central Bank of Sri Lanka,

No. 58, Sri Jayewardenepura Mawatha, Rajagiriya.

For further information please refer https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders or contact Maintenance & Project Engineer on 011 2477476.

Director, Facilities Management Department, Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 03:24:06 UTC
