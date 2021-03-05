Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 05 March 2021

03/05/2021 | 05:49am EST
33

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.54

4.55

Minimum Rate (%)

4.54

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.55

4.65

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

27,300

13,483

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

27,300

13,483

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

172,829

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

8

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

801,801.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

785,571.66

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
