Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 18 March 2021

03/18/2021 | 06:36am EDT
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions 33

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.55

4.57

Minimum Rate (%)

4.54

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.58

4.95

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

26,350

17,354

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

26,350

17,354

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

143,279

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

10,500

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

810,041.88

Book Value (Rs. million)

794,290.37

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
