Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Open Market Operations - 31 May 2021

05/31/2021 | 05:38am EDT
Domestic Operations Department

2021.05.31

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.66

4.74

Minimum Rate (%)

4.60

4.65

Maximum Rate (%)

4.75

4.95

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

5,675

12,475

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

5,325

12,475

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

131,475

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

15,018

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

856,646.17

Book Value (Rs. million)

837,123.80

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS