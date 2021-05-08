Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

05/08/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution and Enforcement Department

08.05.2021

Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity

Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka wishes to inform the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) that the payment of additional compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme will commence from 10.05.2021 onwards. Accordingly, the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits can collect their claims from any People's Bank branch commencing from 10.05.2021 by producing the relevant documents. The eligible depositors/beneficiaries are advised to avoid gathering in large numbers at the People's Bank premises and to strictly comply with the health guidelines.

For further inquiries,

Tel: 0112 477 261 / 0112 398 788

Director

Resolution & Enforcement Department

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Colombo 1.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA  : Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)
PU
07:52aSINN FÉIN  : Schools planning to resume academic selection tests should think again - Sheehan
PU
07:46aChina to restrict mobile app news notifications in internet clampdown
RE
07:26aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Xi Jinping Speaks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on the Phone
PU
07:06aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Wang Yi Speaks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on the Phone
PU
07:00aEgypt's GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil for arrival July 11-31
RE
06:44aREMARKS BY STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON THE THEME "MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY : Upholding Multilateralism and the United Nations-centered International System"
PU
06:22aEU sceptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal
RE
05:30aАнгеловска-Бежоска : Признанието од „Централ бенкинг“ е лично задоволство, но и за кол&
PU
04:54aTop U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
3With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5MORGAN STANLEY : CANNABIS GOES CORPORATE: Lobbyists, Unions Seek to Shape Marijuana Industry

HOT NEWS