Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

Resolution and Enforcement Department
08.05.2021
Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity
Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka wishes to inform the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) that the payment of additional compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme will commence from 10.05.2021 onwards. Accordingly, the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits can collect their claims from any People's Bank branch commencing from 10.05.2021 by producing the relevant documents. The eligible depositors/beneficiaries are advised to avoid gathering in large numbers at the People's Bank premises and to strictly comply with the health guidelines.
For further inquiries,
Tel: 0112 477 261 / 0112 398 788
Director
Resolution & Enforcement Department
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Colombo 1.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 13:35:03 UTC.