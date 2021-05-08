Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

Resolution and Enforcement Department

08.05.2021

Payment of Additional Compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity

Support Scheme to the depositors of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka wishes to inform the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP) that the payment of additional compensation under the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance and Liquidity Support Scheme will commence from 10.05.2021 onwards. Accordingly, the eligible depositors/relevant legal beneficiaries of eligible deposits can collect their claims from any People's Bank branch commencing from 10.05.2021 by producing the relevant documents. The eligible depositors/beneficiaries are advised to avoid gathering in large numbers at the People's Bank premises and to strictly comply with the health guidelines.

For further inquiries,

Tel: 0112 477 261 / 0112 398 788

Director

Resolution & Enforcement Department

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Colombo 1.