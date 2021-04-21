Log in
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Public Seminar on "Value Chain Financing for Micro and Small Enterprises Sector in Sri Lanka"

04/21/2021 | 12:00am EDT
PUBLIC SEMINAR ON

VALUE CHAIN FINANCING FOR MICRO AND SMALL ENTERPRISES SECTOR IN SRI LANKA

Scan QR to Register or

facebook.com/cbsrilanka

email: thanuja@cbsl.lk

or dilrukshir@cbsl.lk

TUESDAY, 27TH APRIL

AT 3.00 P.M.

FREE

(ENGLISH MEDIUM)

LIVE

WEBINAR

CENTRE FOR

Ms Simrin Singh

Country Director

BANKING STUDIES

International Labour Organization

CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

Country Oce for Sri Lanka and Maldives

No.58, Sri Jayewardenepura Mawatha,

Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka

011-2477840,011-2477821011-2867384 directorcbs@cbsl.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
