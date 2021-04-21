|
Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Public Seminar on "Value Chain Financing for Micro and Small Enterprises Sector in Sri Lanka"
PUBLIC SEMINAR ON
VALUE CHAIN FINANCING FOR MICRO AND SMALL ENTERPRISES SECTOR IN SRI LANKA
Scan QR to Register
facebook.com/cbsrilanka
email: thanuja@cbsl.lk
TUESDAY, 27TH APRIL
AT 3.00 P.M.
FREE
(ENGLISH MEDIUM)
CENTRE FOR
Ms Simrin Singh
Country Director
BANKING STUDIES
International Labour Organization
CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA
Country Oce for Sri Lanka and Maldives
No.58, Sri Jayewardenepura Mawatha,
Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka
011-2477840,011-2477821011-2867384 directorcbs@cbsl.lk
