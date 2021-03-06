Central Bank of Sri Lanka : Tender for Supply, Delivery, Installation, Commissioning, Handing Over and Maintenance of 02 Numbers of Baggage X-Ray Scanners for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) - 2021

TENDER NOTICE
|
Tender Number
|
09/ 04 / 082 / 2021 / 001
|
Description
|
TENDER FOR SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, HANDING OVER AND MAINTENANCE OF 02 NUMBERS OF BAGGAGE X-RAY SCANNERS FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA (CBSL) - 2021
|
Closing of Bid Submission and Bid Opening
|
Date: 26 March 2021 Time: 14.00hrs.
The Bid Document can be downloaded from CBSL Website
For further information please referhttps://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tendersor
contact
Assistant Secretary on 011-2477300
Senior Assistant Controller of Security on 011 2398741.
Secretary
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 06:28:03 UTC.